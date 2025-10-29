Expand / Collapse search
American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage

See how much you know — and check out a chance to win a trip to New York City!

By Khloe Quill , Kelly McGreal Fox News

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States. 

This week's quiz highlights retro remakes, holiday heritage — and much more.

All American Christmas New York Trip - for quiz

Try for a chance to win a trip to attend the All-American Christmas Tree lighting this year in New York City! (Fox News)

Can you get all 8 questions right?

Plus, click here for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the lighting of the All-American Christmas Tree in New York City! 

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics?

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? (iStock)

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

