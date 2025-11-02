Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Syria's interim President al-Sharaa expected to meet with Trump in first visit by Syrian leader to White House

Al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet with the president in Washington, D.C., next week

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published | Updated
close
US removes penalties to restart Syria's economy Video

US removes penalties to restart Syria's economy

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman discusses President Donald Trump signing an executive order to lift sanctions on Syria and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the White House on 'America's Newsroom.'

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Washington, D.C., and meet with President Donald Trump next week, the first-ever official visit by a Syrian president to the U.S. capital.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital that the meeting was planned for Nov. 10. News of the meeting was first reported by Axios.

Trump and al-Sharaa met for the first time in May on the sidelines of the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

"Young, attractive guy, tough guy," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after meeting al-Sharaa, who is a former Al-Qaeda leader. "Strong past, very strong past — fighter. He’s got a real shot at holding it together."

SAUDI ARABIA'S 40-YEAR-OLD DISRUPTOR: HOW MBS REWIRED THE KINGDOM IN 10 SHORT YEARS

President Donald Trump meets with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman.

Trump, Syrian President al-Sharaa, and Saudi crown prince  (Reuters)

Al-Sharaa, formerly known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, led the rebel offensive in December that toppled former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

His group, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, was designated by the U.S. State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in June that the Trump administration would remove the label amid the president’s efforts to reset U.S.-Syria ties.

A man raises the Syrian opposition flag amid a crowd in Damascus.

A man holds the Syrian opposition flag during a gathering in Umayyad Square on December 13, 2024, in Damascus, Syria.

"This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump’s vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," Rubio said in a statement.

TRUMP TAPS DETROIT ENTREPRENEUR MARK SAVAYA, WHO BOOSTED MUSLIM TURNOUT, AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO IRAQ

Trump received a standing ovation in Riyadh after announcing his administration would order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to "give them a chance at greatness."

"Oh, what I do for the crown prince," he joked, referring to Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin-Salman, who pushed Trump to meet with Syria’s new leader.

Trump announces he'll lift sanctions on Syria Video

Efforts to lift the Caesar sanctions, the strongest sanctions on Syria, have faced procedural delays in Congress.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday that the Trump administration supports repealing the Caesar sanctions through the National Defense Authorization Act bill, which is under discussion by U.S. lawmakers.

The bill, which was named after a Syrian Army defector who smuggled thousands of images documenting torture and executions in Bashar al-Assad's prisons, targeted entities and individuals who provided support to Assad’s regime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

