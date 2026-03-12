California mountain biker dies after month-long hospital stay following rattlesnake bite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mountain biker has died after a rattlesnake encounter in a nature preserve prompted a month-long hospitalization.

Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, of Costa Mesa, died on March 4, according to the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

The initial emergency took place on Feb. 1 at around 11 a.m. local time at the Quail Hill Trailhead, a popular recreation spot near the Quail Hill Community Center.

The Irvine Police Department confirmed that Hernandez was mountain biking when he was bitten by a rattlesnake. The exact circumstances around how the bite happened remain unclear.

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) dispatched a crew to the scene and Hernandez was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over 30 days.

According to a verified GoFundMe page established by his brother, the family remained hopeful during the stay, though they noted his recovery was "expected to take much longer than anticipated."

"Julian was 25. He was strong and healthy," his family wrote in the GoFundMe. "He was alive when he got to the hospital. His whole family was there, advocating for him every step of the way. Julian did not survive."

Following the 25-year-old’s death, the Hernandez family told CBS News Los Angeles via text message that they have initiated an independent third-party autopsy. The family declined on-camera interviews but described Julian as a "deeply loved son, brother, boyfriend, and friend."

Fatalities from rattlesnake bites remain statistically rare in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are up to 8,000 people bitten by venomous snakes annually, and only about five cases result in death.

Local authorities continue to urge trail users at Quail Hill and surrounding Irvine parks to remain vigilant as warmer weather increases snake activity.

Irvine Police and OCFA recommend:

Staying on designated paths.

Keeping a distance of at least 10 feet from any snake encountered.

Wearing protective gear and avoiding the use of headphones to ensure audible warnings (the "rattle") can be heard.

