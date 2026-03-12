Minnesota school districts use taxpayer money for race-based teacher incentives and layoff protections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than fifty Minnesota K-12 school districts are offering race-based, taxpayer-funded financial incentives for "teachers of color" and "teachers who are American Indian," equipped with "affinity groups" that protect minority staff members from layoffs.

"Policy 425 – Staff Development and Mentoring" and programs with similar names have been implemented in K-12 school districts across Minnesota.

"Public schools providing financial incentives based on race is racial discrimination, plain and simple," Paul Runko, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "These 50 school districts need to take a hard look at these policies, both morally and legally, and make the changes needed to comply with federal civil rights law."

Defending Education uncovered the large number of school districts who adopted Policy 425, which states that a "district may use staff development revenue, special grant programs established by the legislature, or another funding source."

The policy explains the "extent the school district receives a grant for any of the above purposes, it will negotiate additional retention strategies or protection from unrequested leave of absences in the beginning years of employment for teachers of color and teachers who are American Indian."

Retention policies "may include providing financial incentives for teachers of color and teachers who are American Indian to work in the school or district for at least five (5) years and placing American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color to reduce isolation and increase opportunity for collegial support."

Defending Education vetted more than 100 school districts to uncover which districts had adopted Policy 425, finding 50 that practice the "Staff Development and Mentoring" and 57 who did not appear to have the policy implemented.

Cristine Trooien, a Minnesota parent and Executive Director of Minnesota Partnership for Achievement, was outraged at the policy, saying that the state legislature has an opportunity to reverse the course of school districts across Minnesota.

"MN's legislature is currently in session and has every opportunity to make the simple changes that are necessary to resolve these issues," Trooein said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"There is no legitimate justification for race-based policies or programs in K12 education or any other publicly funded institution," Trooein added.

Defending Education claimed the policies were similar to that of the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) model, though their model is protected by a paywall and cannot be accurately linked to the association.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Minnesota School Boards Association but did not receive a response in time for publication.

