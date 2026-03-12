Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota school districts use taxpayer money for race-based teacher incentives and layoff protections

Defending Education found 50+ districts adopted 'Policy 425' providing financial incentives specifically for 'teachers of color' and American Indian educators

Preston Mizell
More than fifty Minnesota K-12 school districts are offering race-based, taxpayer-funded financial incentives for "teachers of color"  and "teachers who are American Indian," equipped with "affinity groups" that protect minority staff members from layoffs. 

"Policy 425 – Staff Development and Mentoring" and programs with similar names have been implemented in K-12 school districts across Minnesota.

"Public schools providing financial incentives based on race is racial discrimination, plain and simple," Paul Runko, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "These 50 school districts need to take a hard look at these policies, both morally and legally, and make the changes needed to comply with federal civil rights law."

Defending Education uncovered the large number of school districts who adopted Policy 425, which states that a "district may use staff development revenue, special grant programs established by the legislature, or another funding source."

Kids walking into school.

More than 50 Minnesota school districts have adopted "Policy 425," which allows race-based financial incentives and retention protections for teachers of color and American Indian teachers, including the use of affinity groups and layoff safeguards. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The policy explains the "extent the school district receives a grant for any of the above purposes, it will negotiate additional retention strategies or protection from unrequested leave of absences in the beginning years of employment for teachers of color and teachers who are American Indian."

Retention policies "may include providing financial incentives for teachers of color and teachers who are American Indian to work in the school or district for at least five (5) years and placing American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color to reduce isolation and increase opportunity for collegial support."

A student walks into a public school in Minnesota

The policies, uncovered by Defending Education, permit districts to use public funds and grants to offer targeted incentives and additional job protections aimed at recruiting and retaining minority educators. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Defending Education vetted more than 100 school districts to uncover which districts had adopted Policy 425, finding 50 that practice the "Staff Development and Mentoring" and 57 who did not appear to have the policy implemented.

Cristine Trooien, a Minnesota parent and Executive Director of Minnesota Partnership for Achievement, was outraged at the policy, saying that the state legislature has an opportunity to reverse the course of school districts across Minnesota.

"MN's legislature is currently in session and has every opportunity to make the simple changes that are necessary to resolve these issues," Trooein said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

An empty classroom.

Critics, including Defending Education and some Minnesota parents, argue that the race-based provisions constitute unlawful discrimination and are calling on state lawmakers and school districts to revise or repeal the policies. (iStock)

"There is no legitimate justification for race-based policies or programs in K12 education or any other publicly funded institution," Trooein added.

Defending Education claimed the policies were similar to that of the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) model, though their model is protected by a paywall and cannot be accurately linked to the association.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Minnesota School Boards Association but did not receive a response in time for publication. 

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
