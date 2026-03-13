Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Michigan synagogue attacker identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Terrorist identified in Michigan synagogue attack

- Jewish leaders want Chicago mayor to create antisemitism task force

- Canada’s Carney under pressure to act after synagogues shot up

TOP STORY: Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a naturalized citizen from Lebanon, launched a "targeted act of violence" Thursday by ramming his truck into a West Bloomfield, Mich., synagogue. Armed with a rifle, the 41-year-old ignited a fire inside the building before being neutralized by heroic security. While 140 children were miraculously unharmed, the community remains shaken by this blatant terror.

VIDEO: ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explains the improved grades universities have received while students report anti-Jewish incidents on their campuses. WATCH HERE:

DOMESTIC TERROR: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces mounting pressure to combat a violent surge in antisemitism after three Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire in a single week. With Jewish leaders warning the community is "shaken to our core," officials are being urged to move beyond rhetoric and deploy federal resources to stop the escalating cycle of targeted intimidation and hate.

LET'S GO, BRANDON: The Anti-Defamation League is demanding Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson launch a dedicated task force as antisemitic hate crimes reach a "crisis point." Following the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers and a 74% spike in local incidents, the ADL accuses city leadership of "fanning the flames" through extremist appointments and failing to protect Jewish residents. Action is non-negotiable.

STREETS OF RAGE: San Jose police are investigating a brutal assault at the popular Santana Row shopping district as a potential antisemitic hate crime. Caught on camera, the violent altercation involved multiple suspects pummeling a man while allegedly hurling religious slurs. As local tensions simmer, authorities are working to identify the attackers and determine if the victim was targeted for his faith.

WINDOW DRESSING: The ADL’s 2026 report card shows university antisemitism grades doubling, fueled by stricter policies and GOP pressure. Yet, the "improved" marks mask a darker reality: Jewish students report that campus hostility remains rampant. Paper progress is failing to stop the real-world surge of anti-Jewish hate.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Legendary college basketball coach Bruce Pearl, now chairman of the US-Israel Education Association , identifies two key requirements to bringing peace and stability to the Palestinian territories.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "All eyes are on Canada: it’s time to halt the unprecedented wave of Jew-hatred that has erupted since October 7th." - Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

