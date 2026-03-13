Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Michigan synagogue attacker identified

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Extra security was hired leading up to Michigan synagogue attack amid general heightened threat to Jewish communities Video

Extra security was hired leading up to Michigan synagogue attack amid general heightened threat to Jewish communities

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams explains how security was able to quickly eliminate the suspect who rammed a truck into a Michigan synagogue on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Terrorist identified in Michigan synagogue attack
- Jewish leaders want Chicago mayor to create antisemitism task force
- Canada’s Carney under pressure to act after synagogues shot up

West Bloomfield, Michigan synagogue where shooting was reported

Aerial image of synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, where active shooting situation was reported. (WWJ)

TOP STORY: Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a naturalized citizen from Lebanon, launched a "targeted act of violence" Thursday by ramming his truck into a West Bloomfield, Mich., synagogue. Armed with a rifle, the 41-year-old ignited a fire inside the building before being neutralized by heroic security. While 140 children were miraculously unharmed, the community remains shaken by this blatant terror.

VIDEO: ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explains the improved grades universities have received while students report anti-Jewish incidents on their campuses. WATCH HERE:

ADL Campus Antisemitism Report Cards reveal Jewish students' reality at universities Video

DOMESTIC TERROR: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces mounting pressure to combat a violent surge in antisemitism after three Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire in a single week. With Jewish leaders warning the community is "shaken to our core," officials are being urged to move beyond rhetoric and deploy federal resources to stop the escalating cycle of targeted intimidation and hate.

LET'S GO, BRANDON: The Anti-Defamation League is demanding Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson launch a dedicated task force as antisemitic hate crimes reach a "crisis point." Following the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers and a 74% spike in local incidents, the ADL accuses city leadership of "fanning the flames" through extremist appointments and failing to protect Jewish residents. Action is non-negotiable.

STREETS OF RAGE: San Jose police are investigating a brutal assault at the popular Santana Row shopping district as a potential antisemitic hate crime. Caught on camera, the violent altercation involved multiple suspects pummeling a man while allegedly hurling religious slurs. As local tensions simmer, authorities are working to identify the attackers and determine if the victim was targeted for his faith.

Two men appear to shove and lunge toward each other near an outdoor dining area

Two men are seen in a physical confrontation outside a restaurant on Santana Row in San Jose, California, on March 8, 2026. (KTVU)

WINDOW DRESSING: The ADL’s 2026 report card shows university antisemitism grades doubling, fueled by stricter policies and GOP pressure. Yet, the "improved" marks mask a darker reality: Jewish students report that campus hostility remains rampant. Paper progress is failing to stop the real-world surge of anti-Jewish hate.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Legendary college basketball coach Bruce Pearl, now chairman of the US-Israel Education Association, identifies two key requirements to bringing peace and stability to the Palestinian territories

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "All eyes are on Canada: it’s time to halt the unprecedented wave of Jew-hatred that has erupted since October 7th." - Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue