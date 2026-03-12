Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Tyler Robinson

Man charged in Charlie Kirk's assassination seeks to seal evidence from public

Defense motions cite 'egregious' media coverage as 22-year-old faces potential death penalty for September shooting at Utah Valley University

Adriana James-Rodil By Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
close
Judge makes major ruling in Tyler Robinson case Video

Judge makes major ruling in Tyler Robinson case

Defense attorney Josh Ritter reacts to Judge Tony Graf’s decision to keep prosecutors on the Tyler Robinson death penalty case despite conflict of interest allegations ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah – The Utah man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025 is set to appear in court today for another hearing where Judge Tony Graf Jr. will listen to defense motions to restrict public access to certain court filings, according to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Robinson, 22, faces a potential death penalty if convicted of killing Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. 

"Specifically, Mr. Robinson seeks to take evidence in a closed setting regarding the unfairly prejudicial and misleading media coverage and the improper statements of government officials in order to avoid republicizing the same. Mr. Robinson also asks this court to take evidence regarding the privacy violations detailed in the ‘motion to exclude cameras’ in a closed setting, to, again, avoid reiterating the violative material," according to defense filings. 

Robinson’s defense team is also seeking to ban cameras and microphones, arguing media coverage could prejudice a jury.

TYLER ROBINSON DEFENSE PRESSES CONFLICT CLAIM AS EXPERT HINTS MOVE COULD RESHAPE DEATH PENALTY FIGHT

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah on December 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

The defense team wants to close portions of the April 17 hearing to the media, arguing prejudicial media coverage interferes with Robinson’s right to a fair trial. 

At the April 17 hearing, the defense team plans to showcase evidence regarding "harmful and prejudicial media coverage of this case thus far," the defense said. 

"While there is simply not enough time to present all of what is referenced in the ‘motion to exclude cameras,’ the compilation anticipated will highlight the most egregious and most concerning media coverage impacting Mr. Robinson’s case."

Charlie Kirk at UVU before shooting, facing the crowd

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking during his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

ACCUSED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON TRIES TO HIDE FROM ‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’ OF PUBLICITY: EXPERT

Previously at Robinson’s Feb. 24 hearing, Graf denied the motion to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office. 

The defense team argued there was a conflict of interest because a prosecutor's daughter was present at the shooting at UVU. 

Graf, however, said the court was "unpersuaded" by the argument of an "appearance of bias" from the prosecution team. 

"Because defendant has not established a factual basis for a finding of conflict of interest or an objective appearance of impropriety, rising to a constitutional concern, his motion is respectfully denied," Graf said.

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's court proceedings

4th District Court Judge Tony Graf speaks during a waiver hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via Pool)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The next hearing on April 17 will address the defense’s motion to exclude all cameras from the courtroom, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 18-20. 

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stepheny Price, Julia Bonavita, Peter D’Abrosca and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Adriana James-Rodil is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue