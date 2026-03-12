Man charged in Charlie Kirk's assassination seeks to seal evidence from public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Utah man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025 is set to appear in court today for another hearing where Judge Tony Graf Jr. will listen to defense motions to restrict public access to certain court filings, according to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Robinson, 22, faces a potential death penalty if convicted of killing Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

"Specifically, Mr. Robinson seeks to take evidence in a closed setting regarding the unfairly prejudicial and misleading media coverage and the improper statements of government officials in order to avoid republicizing the same. Mr. Robinson also asks this court to take evidence regarding the privacy violations detailed in the ‘motion to exclude cameras’ in a closed setting, to, again, avoid reiterating the violative material," according to defense filings.

Robinson’s defense team is also seeking to ban cameras and microphones, arguing media coverage could prejudice a jury.

The defense team wants to close portions of the April 17 hearing to the media, arguing prejudicial media coverage interferes with Robinson’s right to a fair trial.

At the April 17 hearing, the defense team plans to showcase evidence regarding "harmful and prejudicial media coverage of this case thus far," the defense said.

"While there is simply not enough time to present all of what is referenced in the ‘motion to exclude cameras,’ the compilation anticipated will highlight the most egregious and most concerning media coverage impacting Mr. Robinson’s case."

Previously at Robinson’s Feb. 24 hearing, Graf denied the motion to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

The defense team argued there was a conflict of interest because a prosecutor's daughter was present at the shooting at UVU.

Graf, however, said the court was "unpersuaded" by the argument of an "appearance of bias" from the prosecution team.

"Because defendant has not established a factual basis for a finding of conflict of interest or an objective appearance of impropriety, rising to a constitutional concern, his motion is respectfully denied," Graf said.

The next hearing on April 17 will address the defense’s motion to exclude all cameras from the courtroom, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 18-20.

