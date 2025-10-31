Mamdani's socialist allies embrace watchdog's warning about their key motive: 'Recruitment ad unlocked'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After an antisemitism watchdog posted a new video warning about socialist efforts to take over the Democratic Party from within, socialist leaders from across the country embraced the video and its message, appearing unafraid of such accusations.

The Canary Mission's advertisement included recorded remarks from various leaders of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) describing their opposition to, and in some cases "hatred" of the Democratic Party, which one speaker says must be torn down. The video also shared remarks from DSA leaders describing how the Democratic Party, which one of the socialist speakers in the video referred to as "toxic," can be used as a "tool" to push forward their aims of destroying the current capitalist society we live in.

At the center of the ad was something Canary Mission referred to as the "cuckoo analogy."

"In nature, the cuckoo survives by trickery. It lays its egg in another bird's nest. The unsuspecting parents raise the impostor as their own until the cuckoo grows strong enough to push the true chicks out," the video's narrator explains. "The DSA is the cuckoo inside the Democratic Party."

But the analogy, which pointed to candidates like self-proclaimed socialist Zohran Mamdani, did not appear to bother the socialists it was targeting. Rather, they applauded the video advertisement as a great recruitment tool to get more people to join their ranks.

"New DSA recruitment ad for communists just dropped," joked Nicolás Vargas in response to the video. Vargas has been affiliated with the Central Brooklyn branch of the DSA, according to a 2022 DSA national convention resolution on COVID protections.

"Are you trying to make young people find the DSA more cool?" quipped Marxist-socialist blogger C. Derrick Varn.

"New recruitment ad unlocked," joked Giovanetta Marangoz, co-chair of the New York City Young Democratic Socialists of America.

Other socialist activists were a little more direct in their view that the Democratic Party must be extinguished.

"My biggest gripe is the idea that we’re being deceptive," Allan Frasheri, an at-large delegate to the 2023 DSA Convention who spent time as a co-chair of the University of Florida's DSA chapter, said in response to the video. "DSA is loud and proud: we are fighting for a worker’s party. Only a party of, by and for working people can bring about a better world. The Democratic Party is ultimately one for the billionaires."

"This is the best DSA ad I’ve ever seen," added DSA organizer Miko Ludoviko. "The DSA is an anti-capitalist organization with the long-term goal of taking state power. The Democratic Party is a tool we use for local elections, but it remains an enemy of the working class."

Part of Canary Mission's video focused on New York City's Mamdani, who is running for New York City mayor on the Democratic Party's ticket. He beat out former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party primary earlier this year to be the party's candidate. Cuomo is now running as an Independent.

Mamdani, who is a member of DSA's NYC chapter, brought several DSA members on stage during a "New York Is Not For Sale" rally earlier this week. He was also a keynote speaker at the group's national convention in 2023 while serving as a New York state representative.

DSA has admitted to closely collaborating with Mamdani's campaign, including regularly holding meetings with his team.

"With Zohran, we're in basically the best possible position to seize state power that we can be in because, you know, we're like this," Goulden said during an August DSA panel, indicating with his fingers that the campaign and organization are very close. Goulden went on to suggest that "one of the things that made Zohran really successful with his policy rollouts is specifically relying on DSA."

"We wrote the platform with him. The team was so happy to work with us on this," he explained. "What we explicitly wanted to do was use the power of New York City to provide free gender-affirming care – and I say free in case insurance companies decide to boot us off – free gender-affirming care, not just to people in New York City, but across the country."

In addition to the responses to Canary Mission's new video, other messaging materials the pro-Israel group has put out, such as a graphic slamming socialists for attempting to "weaken and ultimately dismantle" the United States, have similarly been met with praise by DSA socialists.

For example, in response to a Canary Mission graphic exposing DSA’s Red Star Caucus for their stated goal of striving to "weaken and ultimately dismantle US empire," a user on X, who describes themselves as "DSA's favorite Maoist," remarked that the slogan Canary Mission was calling out "needs to be the line of the DSA as a whole."

"I will use every tool at my disposal to make it so," they added.

"That's right," another X user with the handle "centristmarxist" said in response to a second graphic slamming DSA’s Marxist Unity Group for their stated goal. "With every tool available to us, we must erode the political, cultural, and physical hegemony of the U.S. police state."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DSA for comment, but did not receive a response.

