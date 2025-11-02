Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars kicker breaks NFL record for longest made field goal

Cam Little broke the mark set by Justin Tucker

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little booted his way into the annals of NFL history on Sunday.

Little set a new mark for the longest field goal in history when he made a 68-yarder before halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cam Little watches his field goal go in

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) watches his 68-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (Steve Marcus/AP Photo)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found wide receiver Parker Washington on an 18-yard pass. Head coach Liam Coen opted for the field goal try instead of a long Hail Mary attempt. The gamble proved to pay dividends as it got Jacksonville on the board before the half.

Little broke the mark originally set by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal to help the Ravens to a win over the Detroit Lions in September 2021.

Cam Little is mobbed by his teammates

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little, from right, is congratulated by head coach Liam Coen after making a 68-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (David Becker/AP Photo)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 65-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season, which tied Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey for second-longest all-time at the time. Aubrey also hit a 64-yarder against the New York Giants this season.

Little was no stranger to kicking long field goals. He wowed NFL fans when he hit a 70-yard field goal in the preseason. Eight kickers have attempted 70-yarders in the regular season and all of them failed. It could be Little’s next record to knock down.

Cam Little celebrates

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (John Raoux/AP Photo)

Las Vegas had a 6-3 lead at the half. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers caught a touchdown pass from Geno Smith.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

