Jaguars kicker breaks NFL record for longest made field goal

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little booted his way into the annals of NFL history on Sunday.

Little set a new mark for the longest field goal in history when he made a 68-yarder before halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found wide receiver Parker Washington on an 18-yard pass. Head coach Liam Coen opted for the field goal try instead of a long Hail Mary attempt. The gamble proved to pay dividends as it got Jacksonville on the board before the half.

Little broke the mark originally set by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal to help the Ravens to a win over the Detroit Lions in September 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 65-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season, which tied Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey for second-longest all-time at the time. Aubrey also hit a 64-yarder against the New York Giants this season.

Little was no stranger to kicking long field goals. He wowed NFL fans when he hit a 70-yard field goal in the preseason. Eight kickers have attempted 70-yarders in the regular season and all of them failed. It could be Little’s next record to knock down.

Las Vegas had a 6-3 lead at the half. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers caught a touchdown pass from Geno Smith.