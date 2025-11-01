Arizona judge resigns after being caught allegedly urinating on street near courthouse: 'This is disgusting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona Superior Court judge has resigned after allegedly being caught urinating in public just steps from the courthouse where she served.

Prescott police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after witnesses reported a woman relieving herself near Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where she worked, FOX 10 first reported.

Bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital appears to show Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Kristyne Schaaf-Olson pulling up her pants before quickly sitting on a bench.

"This is disgusting," the responding officer says as he approaches Schaaf-Olson.

The video shows Schaaf-Olson struggling to spell her own name as the officer attempts to identify her.

Moments later, Schaaf-Olson’s husband, Jason Olson, who serves as the parks and recreation manager for the Town of Chino Valley, according to FOX 10, approaches the scene and tries to pull his wife away from the officers – repeatedly refusing orders to step back.

When asked why she was being questioned, the officer replied, "Because I just saw her puking and urinating, exposing herself to several people."

"Nope. That wasn’t her," Jason Olson insists.

As Jason Olson continues to resist police commands, the officer throws him to the ground.

"Get your a-- on the f---ing ground, dude," the officer says.

"I'm not doing anything!" Jason Olson says.

"515, we're fighting," the officer can be heard saying as several other officers work to restrain and handcuff Jason Olson.

Schaaf-Olson was cited for urinating or defecating in public – a misdemeanor offense.

The video shows her identifying herself as a judge, saying, "That’s fine. I want to let you know, my name is Judge Kristyne Olson."

Schaaf-Olson is also seen struggling to sign the citation.

"Nope, right here on the screen. On the screen," an officer says.

Jason Olson was cited for resisting arrest, interfering with a crime scene investigation and obstruction of government operations, according to FOX 10.

Days later, Yavapai County Superior Court confirmed Schaaf-Olson had submitted her resignation, effective Oct. 31.

"My resignation comes after careful consideration of current physical, medical and family circumstances," Schaaf-Olson said in an Oct. 6 statement.

She added, "The Yavapai community deserves and has judges who are steadfast in their commitment to serving Yavapai County, considering current events in my life, I believe it would be difficult to honor this commitment. I have therefore decided to resign."

Schaaf-Olson’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 16, while Olson’s is on Nov. 18, according to FOX 10.

The Prescott Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.