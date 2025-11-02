I'm Winsome Earle-Sears. This is why I want Virginia’s vote for governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When my father came to America from Jamaica, he had just $1.75 in his pocket. What he carried with him was not wealth or influence, but faith, discipline and common sense. He believed that through education and hard work, anything is possible in America.

His story is my story, and it is the story of Virginia. It is about hope, opportunity and the belief that government should serve the people, not the other way around.

Virginians want to know: Do you see me? Do you know me? Do you care about me? That is the Virginia I fight for every day. A Virginia where people can raise their families safely, send their children to good schools and afford to keep the lights on.

I returned to politics – after being gone for 20 years – because too many politicians in Richmond and Washington have forgotten that leadership is about service. They are more interested in power than progress. That is why my closing message to Virginians is simple: it is time for common sense, not nonsense.

Safety that works for everyone

Every Virginian deserves to feel safe in their home, in their neighborhood, and on their way to work and school. As a U.S. Marine, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement officers and corrections personnel because they are the ones who respond when danger calls. I believe in accountability, but I also believe in respect for the rule of law and those who protect us.

Jay Jones and others in his party have turned safety into a political issue instead of a public priority. His murderous fantasies have no place in Virginia. We deserve leaders who speak responsibly and act with integrity. And when Democratic Party leaders like Abigail Spanberger cannot call on Jay Jones to resign, it’s disqualifying at best.

Education rooted in truth and opportunity

Education changed my life. My father used it to lift himself out of poverty, and I have seen firsthand how it opens doors that seemed closed. That is why as a former vice president of the Virginia State Board of Education, I believe parents must be partners in their children’s education. Parents deserve to know what their kids are learning and to make the best education choices for their families.

Abigail Spanberger calls that extreme. I call it common sense. Our schools should be teaching reading, writing, math and history, not political agendas. Every child deserves a classroom focused on learning and character, not division.

Energy and affordability for working families

Energy prices are not just numbers on a bill. They determine whether families can afford groceries, heat and gas. I believe in an all-of-the-above approach because the cost of energy is added to everything that is produced. We can keep costs low, protect our environment responsibly and make Virginia energy independent. By focusing on innovation instead of ideology, we can have cleaner air and lower costs at the same time.

Abigail Spanberger and her allies have accepted millions of dollars from green activist groups that want to dictate how Virginians live and work. Their plans would raise energy prices and hurt small businesses. That is not leadership. That is nonsense. I am fighting for energy policies that make sense for working families and strengthen Virginia’s economy.

Leadership that listens

Throughout this campaign I have met parents, small business owners, veterans and young people who are all asking for the same thing. They want leaders who listen, who lead with principle and who remember that common sense still matters. They do not want mealy-mouthed politicians.

This election is not about me. It is about you, Virginians! It is about whether we allow the nonsense raging in Richmond to divide us or whether we stand together to build a commonwealth that works for everyone.

It is time to put faith back in leadership. It is time to return transparency and accountability to government. It is time for unity grounded in hard work, respect and love for Virginia. It is time to let the wounds of Virginia’s past heal.

It is time for common sense, not nonsense.