Shooting in Old Dominion University hall injures two; gunman dead

A suspected gunman was killed Thursday after opening fire inside Constant Hall at Old Dominion University (ODU), injuring two people.

ODU canceled classes and operations on its main campus for the remainder of the day and urged students and staff to avoid the area around Constant Hall as emergency personnel continue to respond.

The school said its next update would be provided at 12:15 p.m ET.

The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two injured individuals were transported to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.