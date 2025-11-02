Expand / Collapse search
Trump admin responds to 'Dilbert' creator's plea to 'help save my life' by expediting cancer treatment

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino offered to help after Scott Adams' viral post

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Cartoonist Scott Adams said in a social media post Sunday that he plans to appeal to President Donald Trump for help scheduling a cancer drug treatment that he believes could prolong his life.

Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, announced earlier this year that he had metastasized prostate cancer.

He wrote in a post on X that his healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente - Northern California, approved his application to receive a new FDA-approved drug Pluvicto.

"But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that. I am declining fast," Adams wrote.

BIDEN 'RANG THE BELL' AFTER COMPLETING RADIATION THERAPY FOR PROSTATE CANCER

Scott Adams, the creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, poses for a photo.

Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert", poses for a portrait in his home office with copies of his book "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life." (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer. It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to Adams’ viral post, asking how to reach him.

"The President wants to help," RFK Jr. wrote.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on TV in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy delivered a fiery speech to WHO member states over the U.S.' withdrawal  (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

COMEDIAN TIG NOTARO DESCRIBES FALLOUT WITH CHERYL HINES OVER HUSBAND RFK JR

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff and head of personnel, also responded to Adams, saying, "No need till [sic] wait until Monday—@realDonaldTrump, @RobertKennedyJr, and @DrOz are all tracking now, Scott."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaiser and the White House for comment.

Adams said in a video posted to his YouTube channel in May that he is in pain every day and has been using a walker for months.

'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams on understanding Trump tweets Video

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said on his "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" show. "There's only one direction this goes."

Roughly 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death among American men, after lung cancer.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

