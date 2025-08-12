Trump launches crime crackdown in DC, authorities make 23 arrests on first day and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump launches crackdown on street crime

2. Texas Dems crack, confirm return to state after fleeing to block redistricting

3. Trump accepts Putin's request for Alaska meeting

MAJOR HEADLINES

EXTRADITION DEAL – Mexico hands over notorious cartel bosses to US in major Trump victory. Continue reading …

DEADLY CLEANSERS – Hand soaps recalled over bacteria that could lead to ‘life-threatening sepsis.’ Continue reading …

LEGAL ACE – Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer pulling out all the stops to get her out of prison. Continue reading …

PUBLIC PRESSURE – Cincinnati officials demand charges for White man in viral downtown assault. Continue reading …

LINGERING MYSTERY – Woman 'kicked the s---' out of knife-wielding intruder miles from Idaho murders. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DEEP STATE DECEPTION – White House reacts to Dem whistleblower’s ‘bombshell’ claim Schiff leaked to hit Trump. Continue reading …

COMMAND CONFUSION – DC police chief ripped for 'mind-blowing' response to basic policing question. Continue reading …

MASK OFF – Controversial past of activist leading the charge against Trump's DC crime plan revealed. Continue reading …

'VERY CONCERNED' – Minneapolis candidate puts illegal immigrants before public safety in campaign pledge. Continue reading …

MEDIA

DEAF TO EXCUSES – Pirro fires back at reporter questioning Trump's crime strategy: ‘Oh, stop it.’ Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – MSNBC host questions liberal media's honesty over concerns about DC crime and safety. Continue reading …

DAD DUTY – Vance reveals how he balances fatherhood with VP duties. Continue reading …

CAPED CRUSADER – Trump takes control of Washington police as liberal anchor's superhero mockery misfires. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROBERT MAGINNIS – Trump-Putin Alaska summit: Ceasefire only, no territorial trade-off. Continue reading …

MAYA VOROBYOV – From memes to misinformation: Gen Z creators fight back against antisemitism online. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DANGEROUS DETOUR – Taliban lures young female travel influencers four years after takeover. Continue reading …

GROUNDED – American teen pilot detained in Antarctica while raising money for cancer in solo trip. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on park pioneers and baseball bests. Take the quiz here …

TOUGH LOVE – Father makes son do push-ups for disrespecting mom as expert warns of ‘red flag.’ Continue reading …

SNACK TIME – Four young pups can't believe their good fortune. See video …

WATCH

JAMES COMER – There is more evidence the deep state tried to interfere in the 2016 election. See video …

JOHN SOLOMON – Former FBI director James Comey tried to sully Trump's reputation. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

