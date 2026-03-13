Man accused of attacking TSA officers, seriously injuring Dallas cop at airport

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A California man was federally charged after allegedly attacking two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and seriously injuring a Dallas police officer at Dallas Love Field Airport, officials said.

Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, of Oakland, California, faces up to 20 years in prison after being accused of forcibly assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury.

According to a federal complaint filed Wednesday, Solomon had a ticket for a Southwest Airlines flight to Oakland International Airport on March 10.

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Prosecutors said Solomon approached the airport security checkpoint without identification and was directed by a TSA officer to a different lane to be identified through the agency’s ConfirmID process.

Solomon allegedly became "verbally disruptive and aggressive" after the process failed to verify his identity, according to the complaint.

"Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said in a statement. "We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public’s safety while traveling."

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Solomon allegedly punched a TSA officer in the back of the neck after the officer called for a supervisor.

According to the complaint, the Dallas Police Department responded to the incident and Solomon allegedly punched one of the officers multiple times in the face, causing a serious orbital blowout fracture to the officer’s left eye that required hospital treatment.

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After he was arrested, Solomon "deliberately spit saliva" onto a police officer’s right arm as officers attempted to place him into a police vehicle, the complaint states.

Prosecutors alleged that Solomon refused to follow lawful verbal commands and continued to yell and pull away from officers.