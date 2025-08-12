Vice President JD Vance reveals he has 'sacred time' with his family for a couple of hours every day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance revealed on Monday that he devotes a couple of hours every day to spending time with his wife and kids.

"The thing that I try to do, and maybe this is like a good advice for, you know, husbands and fathers, is, I try to take a couple of hours every day and make them as sacred as possible," he said. "Yes, if like a war breaks out, then sometimes you have to cancel even the sacred time. But we've been pretty good about making sure that I have at least a couple of hours with my family every single day."

Vance spoke with podcast host Katie Miller for an interview on her new podcast, "The Katie Miller Podcast." Miller is White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife and a former adviser at DOGE.

"And sometimes that means, you know, I'm on the phone until 3 a.m. or sometimes that means I'm back in the White House after I put the kids to bed. But just have that sacred time that you protect, that you tune out the phone, you tune out work, and you just focus on your wife and your kids. And that's - I think - that's worked very well for us," Vance added.

'SWISS ARMY KNIFE': INSIDE VP VANCE'S FIRST 5 MONTHS IN OFFICE AS 'ENFORCER' OF TRUMP'S MAGA AGENDA

Vance said that it was possible to carve out time for his family even in his current role.

Miller also asked the vice president about his day-to-day routine. Miller's interview with Vance is the first conversation she released on her new podcast.



"We’ll typically, you know, again, I try to have 6:00 to 8:00 be that time where we have dinner together and just hang out with the kids," he said. "Usually there's something going on from 8 to midnight. And if it's an easy night, you're done by 10:00. And if it's a tough night, you're done at 2:00."

Vance told Miller he likes to make his kids breakfast as often as he can.

SECOND LADY USHA VANCE OPENS UP ABOUT INTERFAITH PARENTING WITH VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE

"I actually like to make stuff as much as I can because, again, when you're vice president, you live in a bubble. I try to have as many of these rituals as possible that just remind the kids, 'I'm still your dad,'" he said.

Miller's upcoming podcast guests include boxing legend Mike Tyson and former ESPN host Sage Steele.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We're going to do this once a week on Mondays to talk about lifestyle, what's going on, real honest conversations, none of the bulls---. With people from across the spectrum, whether that be politicians, business leaders, celebrities, musicians, artists, scientists, you name it, we're going to have it," she said last week after announcing her new venture.