From memes to misinformation: Gen Z creators fight back against antisemitism online

For decades, antisemitism in America was confined to the fringes of society and regarded as something shameful.

But in the last few years, especially since October 7, it has become mainstream: a digital virus, spreading at light speed through the smartphones of younger generations.

This is not the antisemitism of our grandparents’ era. Today, it thrives in the algorithms. It hides in TikTok trends, in manipulated Instagram Reels, in "funny" memes with dangerous undertones. Misinformation can be dressed up with trending audio and rack up millions of views before the real story has even logged on. And because social media has become the primary lens through which Gen Z and Gen Alpha see the world, these narratives aren’t just influencing opinion, they’re shaping identities.

THIS ISN'T JUST ABOUT THE JEWS. IT NEVER WAS

Unfortunately, when it comes to Israel and the Jewish people, the digital sphere is dominated by political content designed to isolate Israel and attack Jews who support it.

TalkIsrael was created to change that.

TalkIsrael is a nonprofit with a clear mission: meet young people where they are, in their feeds, and tell Israel’s story with authenticity, speed and creativity. The organization empowers Gen Z creators through free workshops, mentorship and influencer collaborations to produce short, scroll-stopping videos and relatable content. Every piece is grounded in real stories and honest storytelling, which dismantles misinformation and builds pride.

It’s a recognition of a simple truth: If you want to reach the next generation, you have to speak their language. That language is visual, fast-paced and driven by authenticity. The old model of issuing press releases or holding panel discussions won’t reach a 16-year-old scrolling at midnight, but a 25-second reel capturing everyday life in vibrant Israeli neighborhoods - shared by a creator they already follow - just might.

The rise of digital antisemitism didn’t happen overnight. The vacuum that allowed it to grow was created by years of silence in the social media space, years when Jewish and pro-Israel voices were drowned out by aggressive, coordinated campaigns from Israel’s detractors. TalkIsrael is proof that the tide can turn, but only if we show up authentically, in the same places and with the same skill.

This isn’t just about protecting Israel’s image globally; it’s about protecting Jewish students in American high schools and colleges from walking into classrooms where their peers’ only exposure to the Jewish story comes from misleading or malicious posts online.

Antisemitism has adapted to the era of the iPhone. Now, so have we. TalkIsrael’s work is a blueprint for the fight ahead: authentic, creative, and in the palm of your hand.

Because if the fight against antisemitism is happening on social media, the answer isn’t to log off. It’s to log on smarter, stronger and with pride.