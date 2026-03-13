Charges dropped against teens after teacher dies in senior prank incident outside his home

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A widow whose teacher-husband was killed in a senior prank gone terribly wrong has been granted her unusual request to drop the charges against the teens involved.

According to the Hall County Magistrate Court, a judge has approved paperwork requesting dismissal of the charges against Jayden Wallace, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, Ariana Cruz, and Elijah Tate Owens.

The five teens, who are all 18, went to math teacher Jason Hughes’ house on the night of March 6 to roll toilet paper on his trees, according to authorities in Gainesville, Georgia.

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As the group tried to leave in two separate vehicles, Hughes was walking toward the street when he tripped and fell into the slippery roadway, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

He was then run over by a car driven by Wallace.

Rather than an angry confrontation, the father of two was "excited and waiting to catch them in the act," his wife, Laura, told The New York Times .

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," Hughes said. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

The Hugheses were both teachers at the public school and devoted their lives to teaching.

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In a statement, the Wallace family thanked Laura for her "remarkable compassion and spirit of forgiveness in the face of the tremendous loss of her husband."

"As the family’s attorney, I join them in thanking the District Attorney’s office of the Northeastern Judicial Circuit for completing a thorough investigation and for the prompt decision to dismiss all criminal charges against Jayden and the other students who were present," X said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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"District Attorney Lee Darragh was able to act swiftly because the facts and circumstances are not in dispute," he said. "Jayden and his friends were participating in a competitive game outside the home of their beloved teacher as part of a longtime junior-senior tradition at North Hall High School. As he was leaving the home, Jayden never saw Mr. Hughes, and Jayden’s vehicle had only traveled a few feet when the accident occurred."

"Vehicular Homicide charges were not warranted because Jayden never operated his truck in a dangerous, improper, or unsafe manner. In the end, there was no crime – only an extremely sad and devastating accident."

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"Jayden is still grieving deeply but is determined to move forward eventually to live a life that would make Jason Hughes proud. The Wallace family would also like to thank the North Hall community for the prayers and loving support that have been offered to the Hughes and Wallace families. Parents Jeremy and Kristen Wallace, along with their son Jayden, also encourage donations to the GoFundMe account established for the Hughes family as well as your continued prayers for Laura Hughes and her children."

Along with being a math teacher at the high school, the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes posted on its Facebook that Hughes was also a golf coach at the school.

In a statement to FOX 5 , the school said: "Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father; a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues. He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family. We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve."

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In a GoFundMe, a family friend asked for funds to help with future planning for his two children.

"Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come," the fundraiser said.