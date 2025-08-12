CNN’s effort to ridicule Trump as Washington’s Batman backfires as social media hails 'cool' comparison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN host Abby Phillip compared President Donald Trump to Batman on Monday night while criticizing his efforts to clean up crime in Washington, D.C. However, social media users thought the comparison made Trump look "cool."

During the intro to CNN's "NewsNight," Phillip mocked Trump as the "crime-fighter-in-chief" of the nation's capital and compared him to the comic book character after the president's announcement earlier in the day that the federal government would be cleaning up crime in the city.

"Donald Trump makes himself Batman and the nation’s capital is Gotham City," she said, adding, "The President of the United States has declared himself crime-fighter-in-chief, and he’s taking over Washington’s police force."

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote, "That makes President Trump sound SUPER COOL! Don't think that was Abby's intention at all."

Trump said on Monday he would federalize the D.C. police department and place it under the authority of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an effort to address crime. According to the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, the president can place the city's police department under federal control for up to 30 days.

Trump also said he was activating approximately 800 National Guard troops to "reestablish law, order and public safety" in the capital.

In the CNN segment, Phillip noted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calling Trump’s move to federalize the district’s police force "unsettling and unprecedented."

In a Monday press conference, the mayor said, "While this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that given some of the rhetoric of the past, that we're totally surprised. I can say to D.C. residents that we will continue to operate our government in a way that makes you proud."

Other X users got a kick out of the CNN anchor calling Trump "Batman."

The official X account for media watchdog org Newsbusters posted, "Does she know that makes him sound awesome?"

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula stated, "President Trump is Batman!"

Popular conservative account Libs Of TikTok replied to Phillip’s video, stating, "I already voted for him! You don’t have to keep convincing me!"