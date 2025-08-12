Cincinnati leaders 'demanding prosecution' of White man in viral street fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati leaders are reportedly calling on members of local government to bring charges against a White man seen slapping a Black man during a viral confrontation that left six injured and led to seven arrests in late July.

In a public discussion hosted by Ohio state Rep. Cecil Thomas on Monday, community members met to discuss concerns over the city’s handling of the investigation into the fight, WLWT reported.

"The video speaks for itself," Thomas said, according to the outlet. "The method by which this situation has been handled raises serious questions as to whether there is bias involved in this investigation. It also brings into question the lack of integrity and whether there is something else to hide."

Additional footage of the assault obtained by WLWT shows the unidentified White man allegedly hitting a Black man in the face, leading to several others joining in on the beatdown that ultimately left six people injured.

A separate video obtained by Fox News Digital depicts a White man repeatedly using a racial slur toward the group in the moments before the fight.

The update comes over two weeks after the incident broke out on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets in the early morning hours of July 26.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, on three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

If convicted, they each face the possibility of up to 29 years in prison.

A seventh individual, 32-year-old Gregory Wright, was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing charges of alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery, according to the Hamilton County Jail.

All seven suspects are Black, sparking questions from local leaders about the investigation and why the White man has not been charged.

"Our community is restless, and they're watching," Pastor Leslie Jones said, according to WLWT. "Since you don't think young people vote, old folks do. And they have told me they know how to vote, they know how to answer. If you don't prosecute this gentleman – and we're not talking about – we're demanding prosecution in the next 24 hours."

Additionally, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval told WLWT that any decisions regarding additional charges will be "made as soon as possible."

"I agree with everyone’s frustration," Pureval said, according to the outlet. "I have been clear about my expectations that, in order to preserve both public safety and fairness, anyone involved in perpetrating the violence should be charged. Until all participants are held accountable, justice hasn’t been fully served. And I’m grateful that community leaders and residents are continuing to come together to make their expectations clear."

The mayor’s office and Rep. Thomas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.