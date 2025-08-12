Jeanine Pirro shuts down reporters questioning Trump’s DC crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro lit into reporters during a Department of Justice press conference Tuesday, defending the Trump administration’s federalizing the city's police force in order to combat crime.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Pirro about DOJ cuts to gun violence prevention programs.

"Oh, stop it," Pirro said. "We are putting all kinds of resources onto the street."

Another reporter asked Pirro about the drop in crime rates , asking "what changed," appearing to reference President Donald Trump’s Monday announcement that he would be taking control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and deploying 800 National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

"It's never enough. This changed. This changed," Pirro said, pointing to posters showing photos of people that have been murdered in D.C.

"It's never enough," Pirro added. "You tell these families, ‘Crime has dropped.’ You tell the mother of the intern who was shot going out for McDonald's near the Washington Convention Center, ‘Oh, crime is down.’"

On June 30, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was shot in a drive-by shooting which he was not the target of. He died at a hospital on July 1.

Pirro also mentioned the beating of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee Edward Coristine on Aug. 3, by two teenagers who now face charges of unarmed carjacking.

"You tell the kid who was just beat the hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose, ‘Crime is down,’" Pirro said. "No, that falls on deaf ears and my ears are deaf to that and that's why I fight the fight."

