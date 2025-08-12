National Guard troops spotted in Washington DC as Trump launches crackdown on street crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Guard troops were spotted in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime in the capital.

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials to discuss coordination and strategy for the federal law enforcement presence.

"What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have," she told reporters, FOX D.C. reported. "We have the best in the business in MPD Chief Pamela Smith to lead that effort and to make sure that the men and women who are coming from federal law enforcement are being well-used and that if there’s National Guard here they’re being well-used."

National Guard troops were seen leaving the D.C. Armory on Tuesday morning. Video footage captured military vehicles stationed on a street as pedestrians walked by. It wasn't immediately clear how many troops were in the city or what role they would play.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the District of Columbia National Guard.

The presence of troops and federal law enforcement came amid the Trump administration's plan to combat crime in the city.

The District of Columbia's Home Rule Act allows Trump to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for up to 30 days. Trump invoked the law on Monday.

On the first day of the crackdown, federal and local authorities made 23 arrests, including suspects wanted for murder, gun offenses and other crimes.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said some of those arrested had charges for homicide, weapons violations, lewd acts, and stalking. Six illegal firearms were also seized, she added.

"These are just a few examples — we are just getting started. Federal partners joined local police and arrested 23 in total," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast. More to come. Your nation’s Capital WILL be safe again."

Regarding Trump's authority, Bowser said her hands were tied, leaving her administration with no choice but to comply and adapt.