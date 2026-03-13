New security images uncovered in Nancy Guthrie abduction case as FBI investigation continues

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Authorities investigating the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie have uncovered additional images from her home security cameras, according to law enforcement sources — but nothing new from the night of the abduction and nothing considered a major break in the case.

Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie and has been missing from her home since the early hours of Feb. 1.

The images were taken in the days and weeks leading up to her disappearance and were recovered from three separate cameras — at Guthrie's front door, over her driveway and in the backyard, a law enforcement official close to the Guthrie case tells Fox News. There is no new video.

SHERIFF WARNS NANCY GUTHRIE SUSPECT COULD ‘ABSOLUTELY’ STRIKE AGAIN, HINTS AT MOTIVE

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department declined to comment.

The images were first reported by ABC News and have not been made public. They were described to reporters by sources close to the case.

The revelation comes hours after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Guthrie's network, NBC, that the suspect could "absolutely" strike again and that there is a danger to the public.

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"We believe that it was targeted, but we can't — we're not 100% sure of that," he said in an interview that aired Friday morning. "And so it would be silly to tell people, 'Yea don't worry about it. You're not his target.' No, you could be."

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Guthrie was alone in her home in the Catalina Foothills , a wealthy enclave in northern Tucson, Arizona.

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Her front doorbell camera is missing, but other home security cameras were taken into evidence by the FBI.

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And although the FBI and Google were previously able to recover some footage from her front door showing a masked man with a gun, he has not been identified.

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DNA evidence has been inconclusive so far.

Separately, Nanos confirmed that investigators are looking into some kind of power or internet outage the morning of Nancy's abduction, but he said it was not connected to a utility box around the corner from the home showing signs of having been tampered with.

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There's a combined reward of over $1.2 million for info that cracks the case.

The family is asking anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.