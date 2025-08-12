American teen pilot detained in Antarctica while raising money for cancer on solo trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American-Asian teenager set out on a journey to do good by raising funds for cancer research — until this adventure came to an abrupt halt.

The young pilot, Ethan Guo, set out in his small plane to become the youngest person to fly solo across the world.

Guo was detained by Chilean authorities in Antarctica, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Authorities allege the 19-year-old landed his Cessna 182Q plane without authorization and provided "false flight plan data" — which launched an investigation.

He was authorized to fly only over Punta Arenas, Chile, according to prosecutors, as AP reported, but Guo continued going south.

By his own choice, Guo has been staying at a Chilean territory military base, since he's been unable to get a flight out due to weather conditions, according to AP.

The Chilean territory covers a region in West Antarctica as well as nearby islands, according to The Oxford Science Park.

Guo was first charged with handing false information to ground control and landing without authorization until an agreement was reached between his attorneys and Chilean prosecutors, AP noted.

In its 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the U.S. State Department examined whether Chile engages in prolonged detention without charges.

"The constitution prohibited arbitrary arrest and detention and provided for the right of any person to challenge the lawfulness of their arrest or detention in court," the report stated. "The government generally observed these requirements."

The judge dropped the charges on Monday, but Guo is to give a $30,000 donation to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid a trial.

Guo must also leave Antarctica as soon as he can and is prohibited from returning to Chilean territory for three years.

He told AP via text message that he was relieved by the case's outcome.

"I remain in Antarctica awaiting approval for my departure flight … I sincerely hope they give it to me soon so that I and my plane can continue with my original mission."

Bryan Stern of Gray Bull Rescue, a nonprofit focused on saving lives in some of the world's most dangerous places, told Fox News Digital, "Just like in America, both sides need to be emotionally ready to settle."

Added Stern, "Dealing with Chilean authorities is very similar to dealing with many countries in Latin America … They have laws and they expect them to be followed. It's a sovereign country, and presenting a legal argument or a humanitarian argument, and allowing cooler heads to prevail, is the key."

He also said, "Bottom line is, the kid broke the law, and an arrangement and negotiation that is amicable for everybody while respecting the sovereignty of a country must occur."

Stern also said travelers should not go to "high-risk" destinations.

"Right now, there is not an entity within the executive branch really in charge of an American in trouble if they violate a law in a foreign country," said Stern.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "The department has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens … Whenever a U.S. citizen is in need of consular assistance overseas, we stand ready to assist."

The spokesperson also shared that due to privacy concerns, the department had no further comment on the case at hand.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.