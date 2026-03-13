Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie glitch, death row inmate's message, Alex Murdaugh witness

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LONG SHADOW: Search for Nancy Guthrie enters 5th week, cadaver dogs on hold

'GOD'S DOING': Death row inmate granted clemency shares emotional message on day he was set to die

CONVICTION STANDS: Judge says no new trial for Laken Riley killer Jose Ibarra

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INTIMATE EXCHANGE: Nurse accused of killing married co-worker as messages reveal secret birthday rendezvous

DESERT MYSTERY: Retired Air Force general vanishes in 1-hour window from home, gun and wallet missing

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MIRACLE FIND: Kidnapped child found alive after years hidden under fake name: police

STATIC VEIL: Nancy Guthrie's neighbors flag camera glitching as experts explain Wi-Fi jamming

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FRESH LOOK: Star Murdaugh trial witness probes mysterious death of Buster’s former classmate

UNDER SCRUTINY: Husband accused of killing wife says he heard laughter, then screams before finding her dying

ROUGH WATERS: ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum's boyfriend faces trial for attempted murder over wild ‘Boca Bash’ accusations

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GRANNY GONE BAD: Florida woman allegedly stabs 76-year-old veteran roommate to death, flees in his truck

‘PLAYING CHARACTERS’: Teens inspired by ‘Scream’ recorded ‘first kill’ plot before stabbing classmate to death