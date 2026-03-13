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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie glitch, death row inmate's message, Alex Murdaugh witness

Jose Ibarra's failed appeal, Florida nurse's WhatsApp messages, ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum's boyfriend's alleged plot

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Nancy Guthrie overlayed over photos of investigators

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.  (Courtesy of NBC; Fox News)

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LONG SHADOW: Search for Nancy Guthrie enters 5th week, cadaver dogs on hold

'GOD'S DOING': Death row inmate granted clemency shares emotional message on day he was set to die

CONVICTION STANDS: Judge says no new trial for Laken Riley killer Jose Ibarra

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Charles

Charles "Sonny" Burton smiles while behind bars in an undated photograph. (Provided by Federal Defenders Office)

INTIMATE EXCHANGE: Nurse accused of killing married co-worker as messages reveal secret birthday rendezvous

DESERT MYSTERY: Retired Air Force general vanishes in 1-hour window from home, gun and wallet missing

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MIRACLE FIND: Kidnapped child found alive after years hidden under fake name: police

STATIC VEIL: Nancy Guthrie's neighbors flag camera glitching as experts explain Wi-Fi jamming

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FRESH LOOK: Star Murdaugh trial witness probes mysterious death of Buster’s former classmate

Alex Murdaugh appears in a South Carolina Courtroom

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

UNDER SCRUTINY: Husband accused of killing wife says he heard laughter, then screams before finding her dying

ROUGH WATERS: ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum's boyfriend faces trial for attempted murder over wild ‘Boca Bash’ accusations

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GRANNY GONE BAD: Florida woman allegedly stabs 76-year-old veteran roommate to death, flees in his truck

‘PLAYING CHARACTERS’: Teens inspired by ‘Scream’ recorded ‘first kill’ plot before stabbing classmate to death

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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