High school senior charged with "random" murder after 68-year-old woman found dead in Massachusetts home

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A Massachusetts teenager has been charged with murder after a 68-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday in what authorities believe to be a "random" attack.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced during a Thursday evening press conference that 18-year-old Anthony DeMayo of Lynn has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Janet Swallow, 68, who was discovered inside her Danvers residence.

"What we can say and what we believe at this point is this was random. There was no connection between the defendant and the resident who was the victim here, Ms. Swallow," Tucker told reporters.

The investigation began earlier Thursday afternoon when the Lynn Police Department received a 911 call about a man walking along Standish Road carrying a knife, according to Tucker.

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When officers arrived, they encountered the individual — later identified as DeMayo — who was reportedly behaving erratically and holding a knife with what authorities described as reddish-brown stains consistent with blood.

Police transported DeMayo to Salem Hospital due to his behavior.

As officers continued investigating, information developed that led Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police to execute a search warrant at DeMayo’s home in Lynn.

Evidence recovered there led investigators to contact the Danvers Police Department.

Authorities then conducted a well-being check at a single-family home on Amherst Street in Danvers, where they found Swallow dead inside the residence with "wounds consistent with a homicide," Tucker said.

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DeMayo was taken into custody while at Salem Hospital and formally charged with murder.

Authorities said he is a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in nearby Peabody.

Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said investigators notified Swallow’s family and described the victim as a longtime Danvers resident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family," Lovell said.

Lovell also reassured residents that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators said that, at this stage of the investigation, there appears to be no known connection between DeMayo and Swallow.

"As of now, the investigation has not found any connection between the defendant and the victim," Tucker said. "We also believe, as of this point, that DeMayo acted alone."

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The investigation remains ongoing.

"This terrible tragedy has struck the Swallow family, the town of Danvers, and the Bishop Fenwick community. They are all in our thoughts as we continue to investigate," Tucker said.

Anthony DeMayo was arraigned Friday afternoon in Salem District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was ordered held without bail, according to NBC10 Boston.

A court psychologist who interviewed DeMayo said he showed depressive symptoms, the outlet reported.

The judge ordered DeMayo sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation and scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 1. His attorney did not object, according to NBC10 Boston.

The Danvers Police Department and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker could not be immediately reached by Fox News Digital for comment.