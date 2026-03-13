Manhunt for Louisiana man wanted in deadly crash who may have fled state or country continues into 6th month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt is continuing into its sixth month for a Louisiana man indicted for vehicular manslaughter last fall after he allegedly drove the wrong way on a freeway in St. John the Baptist Parish, killing a recent college graduate.

Manmeet Singh, 30, had a felony warrant issued in late October, charging him with vehicular homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving in the wrong direction, Crime Stoppers of Great New Orleans said this week.

He is wanted by the Louisiana State Police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force.

Singh was last known to be living in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and he worked as a ride share driver in New Orleans.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAN FROM DEADLY WRONG-WAY DUI CRASH THAT KILLED MOTORCYCLIST, RECORDS SHOW

Singh was allegedly driving drunk in September when he hit Patricia Saidu, 21, head-on on Interstate 10.

Saidu was trapped in her vehicle when it burst into flames and died immediately of her injuries.

Singh was taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of .21% with serious injuries, but he recovered and was released before police could check back in with him.

"She wanted to be a physician and medical doctor," her father Dr. Patrick Saidu told WAFB-TV, adding that Saidu hoped to be a pediatrician. Saidu comes from an immigrant family of doctors from Sierra Leone.

ICE agents went to Singh’s house on Oct. 1 after he was released from the hospital to serve the arrest warrant, but determined he "was unable to be moved due to his injuries," according to WAFB.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER MISSOURI DEPUTY SLAIN, SUSPECT'S TRUCK SPOTTED HEADING TOWARD ARKANSAS BORDER

Louisiana police had also gone to his home days earlier but also decided he was too injured to be moved.

At some point after that, Singh fled the state and hasn’t been seen since.

"We are in the sixth month since this accident took place. Patricia was taken from us in a very tragic manner," her father told WAFB.

"I’m pleading with them," her mother, Martha Saidu, added. "I’m a grieving mother. My daughter did not deserve the way she died."

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information helping lead to Singh’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Singh is supposed to be in court next week.

"He left family behind in the Ponchatoula area, including a young child and a wife," Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fair told Crimestoppers on Tuesday. "He left a wake of destruction behind him with not only his family but definitely with the victim’s family."