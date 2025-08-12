Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion

Trump-Putin Alaska summit: Ceasefire only, no territorial trade-off

European leaders deliver blunt message that peace cannot be decided without Ukraine at the table

Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, (ret.) By Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, (ret.) Fox News
close
Trump says he will know within 'two minutes' if he can make a ceasefire deal with Putin Video

Trump says he will know within 'two minutes' if he can make a ceasefire deal with Putin

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest on President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with Putin on the war in Ukraine from the White House. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts also weigh in. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Friday’s high-stakes meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska could bring real relief to Ukraine – but only if it stays laser-focused on one goal: an enforceable ceasefire. No redraw of the map. No "land for peace" concessions that reward Moscow’s aggression and punish Ukrainian sovereignty.

A United Front
Over the weekend, Vice President JD Vance convened a secure call with European and Ukrainian officials. The message from allied capitals was blunt: halt the fighting first, then negotiate the rest – without giving up an inch of Ukrainian land. European leaders have repeated it publicly: "Peace cannot be decided without Ukraine".

Why Now Matters
On the ground, the war’s toll is rising. Russia is pushing hard in Donetsk and Luhansk, pounding civilian infrastructure and displacing thousands. Ukrainian officials report hundreds of daily clashes, rising casualties, and failing power and water systems. A ceasefire won’t end the war, but it would stop the bloodshed and open humanitarian corridors.

President Donald Trump to meet in person with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Friday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska could bring real relief to Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Putin Under Pressure
Putin’s motives are mixed. He wants the optics of meeting a U.S. president on neutral ground. He wants to test Trump’s red lines. But his economy is straining, his elites are restless and ordinary Russians are tired of a costly war. The looming U.S. secondary sanctions on Russian oil exporters, shipping insurers and tankers – if enforced with Europe – could fracture his revenue lifeline.

TRUMP MEETS PUTIN AMID AN ERA DONE AWAY WITH JOHN QUINCY ADAMS' 'ABROAD'

The Risk – and the Fix
Critics warn a ceasefire could give Russia breathing space to rearm. They’re right – if it’s toothless. Strict enforcement is needed: deploy OSCE monitors within 48 hours, use satellite imagery and signals intelligence to track violations, and implement automatic snap-back sanctions for breaches. Compliance should be visible and indisputable.

Why Alaska?
The venue is not an accident. Alaska is remote, symbolic and equally inconvenient – a neutral stage that avoids home-field advantage for either leader. Its history as U.S. territory purchased from Russia adds a certain symmetry.

Dan Hoffman: Putin doesn't want the US to 'assert' its role as world 'superpower' Video

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The Day After the Ceasefire
Any truce must lead somewhere. The next step is a credible security framework for Ukraine – NATO membership or a coalition defense pact – paired with reconstruction aid. The "Coalition of the Willing" led by Britain and France is already planning a peacekeeping presence to enforce any ceasefire.

The Human Factor
This is not just geopolitics – it’s human lives. Families sheltering underground. Children uprooted from schools. Veterans maimed for life. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put it bluntly: "Concessions do not convince a killer".

Will Putin Come?
Yes. He wants the spotlight, the appearance of parity and relief from mounting sanctions. But he will try to reopen territorial talks in the future. That’s why the United States must keep the agenda tight, enforcement credible and Ukraine fully represented in any next phase.

Ukraine has recognized that land swaps are going to be part of a peace deal, says Rep. Russell Fry Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

America’s Playbook for Alaska

  • Secure a verifiable ceasefire – monitors in place within two days.
  • Tie sanctions relief to compliance – automatic reinstatement if Russia cheats.
  • Keep Ukraine at the table – no deals about its territory without its consent.
  • Signal long-term deterrence – NATO or equivalent guarantees in plain view.

Bottom Line
The Alaska summit should be remembered as the day the guns fell silent – not as the day Western resolve crumbled. A ceasefire-first approach, backed by enforcement and leverage, is not weakness. It’s principled, America-first diplomacy. And it’s the only way to stop the killing without surrendering the map.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM ROBERT MAGINNIS

Robert Maginnis is a retired US Army officer and the author of 12 books, including his most recent, "Preparing for World War III" (2024).