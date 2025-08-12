Texas Dems begin to crack, confirm return to state after fleeing to obstruct GOP redistricting: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas House Democrats have reportedly confirmed they intend to return to their state after fleeing in an attempt to halt legislative proceedings, which included GOP attempts to redraw congressional districts in the state.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC 13 Houston on Tuesday that the absent House Democrats will return to the Lone Star State after feeling like they accomplished their mission of killing the special legislative session called by Republicans to pass redistricting legislation. The special session expires next Tuesday.

The outlet reported the exact time of the Democrats' return to the capital in Austin is not clear.

TEXAS GOP SEEKS TO ‘DOMESTICATE’ ROGUE DEMS FOR BREAKING QUORUM THROUGH NATIONWIDE CIVIL ARREST WARRANTS

News of the lawmakers' imminent return to the state comes on the same day that Texas Senate Republicans were able to get the new congressional maps approved. They must now be passed in the House before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott can sign them into law.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows indicated they would adjourn the special legislative session this Friday if Democrats had not returned by then.

ABBOTT VOWS INDEFINITE SPECIAL SESSIONS, SAYS FLEEING DEMS COULD FACE ARREST ‘FOR LITERALLY YEARS’

Meanwhile, Abbott has signaled plans to immediately call a second consecutive special session and has teased that he may also add additional agenda items.

The strategy by Texas Democrats to leave the state and abdicate their duties in an effort to stall Republican legislative efforts is a strategy they have used before.

In 2021, more than 50 Texas Democrats left the state for the nation's capital in an effort to stall Republican election security legislation following President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The effort led to Abbott ultimately calling three consecutive special legislative sessions, with the election security bill passing during the second one in August.