Virginia man charged with selling weapon used by Old Dominion university gunman

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A day after a man opened fire at Old Dominion University in Virginia, killing one person and leaving two others wounded, a Virginia man has been charged with illegally providing him the gun used.

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, was disarmed and shot dead by ROTC students at the university on Thursday after he fired on a classroom there, killing ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

On Friday, Kenya Chapman was charged with making false statements related to selling a weapon to a convicted felon, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News.

Chapman stole the .22 caliber gun a year before the shooting, and sold it to Jalloh for $100 this week, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent.

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Jalloh, as a convicted felon, was not allowed to purchase or possess a firearm.

Jalloh pleaded guilty in 2016 to providing material support for a designated terrorist organization, the Islamic State, and he was sentenced in 2017 to 11 years with credit for time served, plus five years of supervised release.

He was released from prison early in December 2024 after he completed a drug treatment program that allows inmates to get out of prison up to a year earlier.

Generally, inmates convicted of terrorism-related offenses aren’t eligible for early release programs.

Jalloh remained on supervised release when he carried out the shooting Thursday that left him dead after he was subdued by ROTC members at the school.

The FBI said the attack is being investigated as terrorism.

Chapman was also investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in 2021 for allegedly straw purchasing three guns, when a person claims they’re buying a firearm for themselves, but they plan to sell it.

All three guns were later recovered at crime scenes, including a homicide, court documents said.

The U.S. Department of Justice under the Biden administration declined to prosecute Chapman at the time, instead asking the ATF to give him a straw purchaser warning letter, according to the affidavit and a senior DOJ source.

Chapman admitted to selling the guns and wrote a letter of apology, the affidavit said.

Jalloh, 36, was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone who spent six years in the Virginia National Guard, multiple federal sources confirmed to Fox News.

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A spokesperson with the Virginia National Guard confirmed to Fox News Digital that Jalloh served from April 30, 2009, to April 29, 2015, and he held the rank of specialist when he left with an honorable discharge.

He served in the 276th Engineer Battalion, 91st Troop Command as a combat engineer, they said.

He was originally arrested on July 3, 2016, after authorities said he tried to help procure weapons for what he believed would be an ISIS-inspired attack on U.S. soil and separately attempted to send money to support ISIS, according to the criminal complaint.

The DOJ said he was compelled to leave the U.S. military after he began listening to the online lectures of Al-Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Aulaqi, adding that Jalloh "praised" the July 2015 terrorist attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when a gunman killed four U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor.

Jalloh also shared that he had been thinking about conducting an attack similar to the attack at Ft. Hood, Texas, in Nov. 2009, which killed 13 people and wounded 32 others.

In a letter asking the judge for leniency before his sentencing, Jalloh claimed he now rejected ISIS and hated how he had been "manipulated" by the organization.

"I reject and deplore terrorism and any groups associated with it, especially ISIL," he wrote at the time. "I hate how I allowed myself to be manipulated and how ISIL manipulates troubled and impressionable people like me with their religious propaganda by appealing to Islamic solidarity and a skewed interpretation of selective verses from the Quran."

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He added, "I feel like a complete idiot for accepting such a superficial and dishonest interpretation of Islam, and for blindly accepting what I was being told."

Jalloh also claimed that he "always had deep respect and still have respect for the American people and the American values that I pledged to serve."

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.