Trump drops major 2024 hint after FBI raids Mar-a-Lago, Republicans slam DOJ and more top headlines

‘WE WILL NOT YIELD’ - Trump drops major hint about possible 2024 White House run after FBI raids Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

‘REGIME’ AGENTS - Republicans tear into ‘un-American’ and ‘unprecedented’ FBI raid on Trump's estate. Continue reading …

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Olivia Newton-John bonded with the ex-wife of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott who mysteriously vanished in 2005. Continue reading …

BEWARE THE TAXMAN - Americans fear IRS will use Inflation Reduction Act funding to audit average and lower-income taxpayers. Continue reading …

THE REAL ‘HEROES’ - Parents fighting schools to protect their kids are not book-banners, Bethany Mandel argues . Continue reading …

POLITICS

DARK MONEY - 'Squad' supporting Justice Democrats PAC raked in six figures from unknown donors. Continue reading …

‘STRANGE DAY’ - Trump stumps for Sarah Palin on same day as FBI Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …



IRS BEAST MODE - White House economic adviser won’t say if 87,000 new IRS agents will audit those making under $400,000. Continue reading …

COUNTING THE VOTES - Two vulnerable House Democrats suggest support for Manchin-Schumer bill could be in jeopardy over energy fee. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FLIP FLOP, FLIP FLOP - Brian Stelter’s pivot on Hunter Biden seen as desperate attempt to ‘keep that paycheck,’ critics say. Continue reading …



‘HE’S GOT MORE THAN A SHOT’ - Bill Maher suggests Ron DeSantis could beat Trump in 2024 GOP primary. Continue reading …

NOT A CLUE- Biden skewered for admitting ‘God knows what else’ is in Inflation Reduction Act. Continue reading …

‘GOD’ HELP THEM - Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host exposes Paul Pelosi Jr.'s alleged shady business dealings. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - The DOJ is now being used as a weapon against Biden's top political rival, Fox News host argues. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Fox News host says the real target of this investigation is anyone who dares to call out the corruption of DC. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FORGOTTEN WORKERS - The Great Resignation turns to the Great Regret as worker needs are not being met, expert says. Continue reading …

‘LIKE RACQUETBALL ON STEROIDS’ - Jai alai defies extinction in Miami with new twists to the classic sport. Continue reading …

THE SMILING STATE - New York man cycling across America names his friendliest state of all. Continue reading …

OFF-THE-COURT ADVOCACY - Enes Kanter Freedom to receive Hardwired for Freedom Award for human rights work. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The real target of this [Trump] investigation is you or anyone who dares to call out and take on the rank corruption of the D.C. establishment. This is the deep state's revenge."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

