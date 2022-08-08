Sean Hannity: The DOJ is now being used as a weapon against Biden's top political rival

Sean Hannity discussed the FBI raid on former President Trump's home in Florida and how this could be a serious overreach by the DOJ on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: First, a dark day for our republic, the Department of Justice, the rule of law. What looks to be potentially a shocking overreach. We'll find out in due time. That will have serious ramifications potentially for many, many years to come. Now, Biden's politically charged – we've already chronicled all this – DOJ is now being used as a weapon against Biden's top political rival. That's the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Earlier today, the FBI raided the former president's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, while he was in New York, according to President Trump. The agents swarmed his residence unannounced, breaking into the home and even his personal safe. In a statement, the 45th president wrote, quote, "My beautiful home is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. He continued, quote, "Nothing like this has ever happened to the president of the United States before.

After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by the radical left Democrats who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024." According to The New York Times tonight, who got the scoop first? Somehow the search was focused on documents that the former president brought with him from the White House, including potentially classified documents.

