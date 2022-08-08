NY man cycling across America names his friendliest state of all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Barnes, the man who has been cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, spotted two major landmarks while he was riding through South Dakota and North Dakota recently.

But beyond that, happy memories of his positive interactions with residents of these states and his experiences in both states have stayed with him.

Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, N.Y., reached his 43rd capital, Pierre, on May 27. He arrived at capital no. 44, Bismarck, on June 2. Amid his journey through the two states, Barnes said he experienced historic sites, a memorable meal and "jaw-dropping" scenery at a national park.

Here are more specifics of what he saw as he neared the end of his all-American biking trip — and why these experiences stood out for him.

'Every single person is friendly'

Barnes arrived in South Dakota on May 24.

The very next day, he rode through the city of De Smet, where the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Homes are located.

Wilder, an American author, wrote the "Little House on the Prairie" book series. She and her family lived in De Smet for several years.

Barnes said he had no idea Wilder's home was in De Smet until he noticed signs three blocks away.

"I was like, ‘Wow that is really cool,’" Barnes told Fox News Digital. "That was the real deal. That was a nice experience."

Overall, Barnes said he loved his time in South Dakota.

"I think South Dakota was the friendliest overall state that I’ve been through," he said.

"Every single person is friendly. Everybody’s in a good mood, and it’s actually catching."

Barnes said everyone he met during his time there waved at him and said hello.

"They just come up and talk to you," Barnes said.

"I’ve had more people come up and talk to me in South Dakota than any other state."

"It’s awesome," he added. "It’s fun … I just soak it in."

Barnes pointed out that while he was cycling, he didn't come across many people on the road — and that, at times, he felt "a little lonely."

"But you just keep going," he said. "You know where the next town is and you just get to it."

Barnes said he had one of his best weeks of riding through South Dakota, reaching 433 miles in one week.

"That was really cool," Barnes said. "That was a confidence booster. I know now what I have physically and I’m even more confident I’ll get [the trip] done."

It helped that the terrain wasn’t so bad — and that drivers gave Barnes a lot of space on the road.

"South Dakota was kind of flawless," Barnes said about his ride.

"We did a lot of miles in South Dakota, but we got in, we got out," he said, referring to himself and his set of wheels. "It was a very efficient ride through South Dakota."

American state with ‘the best scenery'

Barnes arrived in North Dakota on May 30.

Just before reaching his 44th capital of Bismarck, on June 2, Barnes donated platelets — something he's been doing at various points along his journey as he works to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood and helping others.

"That was the first time I did my donation and visited a capital [in the same day], so that’s like a home run," Barnes said of his accomplishment.

Barnes said his platelet donation went well.

"They treated me like a celebrity — I get a little embarrassed when that happens," he added.

"They actually bought me food," Barnes said.

"They bought me Famous Dave’s. They bought me a brisket sandwich and that was good."

Barnes also got to enjoy a tasty meal of chicken and dumplings at a restaurant called The Grill in Linton, North Dakota.

"It was one of the best meals I’ve ever had in my life," Barnes said.

"I’ve never had dumplings before."

On his way out of the state, Barnes saw the Badlands, the landforms in western North Dakota.

"That was fantastic," Barnes said. "That was some of the best scenery in the entire country."

He continued, "That was definitely a high point and a surprise. It just came out of nowhere and it was … jaw-dropping."

Barnes even came across a herd of wild mustangs. "They were beautiful," he said. "Just so cool."

While he was in North Dakota, Barnes went through his belongings to prepare for the final part of his trip, he said.

He threw away his two camping chairs, his dress clothes and shoes, three broken cellphones — and extra tent items like poles, covers and stakes.

He also collected all his loose change, which he said weighed about two pounds. He planned to use the change at a nearby store.

"I intently went to a convenience store and I was going to buy some scratch-off tickets and give them to the clerk just to be a nice person," Barnes explained.

"But they don’t sell scratch-offs in North Dakota."

Later, Barnes left behind his trailer — which carried most of his belongings — and instead packed everything in his saddlebags attached to his bike.

Barnes said he left his trailer and hammock behind, along with a note saying the items were free for the taking.

Barnes did keep his French press, his stove, some clothes, his sandals and his solar panel, which helps him charge his phone.

Leaving his trailer behind, he said, "made a remarkable difference."

"I’ll never pull a trailer again," he said.

Next stop: Treasure State

After Bob Barnes left North Dakota on June 4, he arrived in Montana, heading for capital no. 45 on his trip: Helena.

After visiting all of the Lower 48 states, he took a ferry to Juneau, Alaska, from Canada and rode on his bicycle to the capitol — as he previously shared with Fox News Digital that he would be doing.

From there, he flew with his bike to Hawaii and rode from the airport to the capitol building to complete his trip.

