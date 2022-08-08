Biden skewered for admitting ‘God knows what else’ is in Inflation Reduction Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden was criticized on Twitter on Monday for appearing to admit that he does not know what is in the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that his administration championed.

"What we're doing today, what we passed yesterday, helping to take care of everything from health care to God knows what else," Biden said during a speech in Kentucky after touring the state's flood damage.

The legislation, which passed the Senate on Sunday on a party-line vote with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaker, will increase taxes for nearly all Americans while adding 87,000 IRS agents and actually increase inflation in its first years, according to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Budget Model.

Biden was slammed on Twitter for his remarks.

"'God knows what else' means whatever the far left wanted in the Bill and all the extra pork Manchin and Sinema needed to get to Yes," tweeted Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"This is how Joe Biden describes the $$$ printing, inflation worsening, monster bill that Democrats passed yesterday…He doesn’t even know what’s in the bill," former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted.

"Coming to a midterm near you," Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted.

Tommy Pigott, a rapid response director for RNC Research, tweeted, "Looks like even Biden knows his Bidenflation Scam would actually INCREASE inflation."

"The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will ‘take care of everything like health care and God knows what else’ is one heck of a Kinsley gaffe by @POTUS," said Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier.

Many Democrats are refusing to pledge their support for a hypothetical Biden re-election bid, and the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Donald Trump leading Biden by three points.

Biden's polling remains low, including among Hispanics, only 19% of whom approve of his job as president, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.