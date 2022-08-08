Jesse Watters exposes Paul Pelosi Jr.'s alleged shady business dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Paul Pelosi Jr.'s trip to Taiwan with Nancy Pelosi on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: We told you about Hunter's escapades from being bribed with Chinese diamonds to funding a Russian sex trafficking ring, but we just found out Hunter has some competition. His name? Paul Pelosi, Jr. As far as we can tell, he's never had a real job. The kind you have to punch a clock. So, what does Pauly Jr. do all day? Well, last week, Nancy snuck little Pauly on her plane to Asia.

His name wasn't listed as part of the official delegation. They didn't want you to know Paul went to Asia with his mom, but if you look closely at the photos, there he is, Pauly P. Jr., about as unqualified as Hunter with all the big dogs there in Asia. He was also caught by foreign photographers in Singapore and Japan.

The U.S. press, who covered every move Nancy made in the Pacific, somehow never noticed that her son Paul was along for the ride. He was even wearing the same purple tie he wore when he went to Ukraine. Oh, you didn't know he went to Ukraine?

Well, yeah, we didn't either. You won't find any trace of this on the speaker's website because she didn't want you to know about Pauly Jr. What was your son doing there? He's not an elected official. He's not an advisor to Nancy. He doesn't even live in Washington, but he was greeted as royalty by the president of Taiwan.

If you thought Hunter Biden's business deals were shady, just wait. Pauly Jr. Is on the payroll of two lithium mining companies and Asia just happens to be a lithium gold mine and Taiwan just happens to be a world leader in lithium battery production. He's also heavily invested in Singapore's energy sector. Wasn't that another stop on Nancy's trip?

Oh, it was and that sure looks like him right there. We've been calling and emailing the speaker's office all day to confirm this. They won't pick up the phone or write back, but we need to know because these are valid questions. South Korea is another place where the Fresh Prince does business. Just a few months ago, his company struck up an EV battery deal there. What do you know, Nancy, went to South Korea also. We didn't get any pictures of Pauly there, but maybe he took a quick trip himself to China alone. I mean, his mother's always been very interested in that country.