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Los Angeles

LAPD union calls for probe into LA council president over alleged call during traffic stop

Marqueece Harris-Dawson received $238 citation for U-turn in school zone, but claims he was possibly racially profiled

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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First on Fox: A Los Angeles police union is calling for an investigation into City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson for allegedly calling a school board member in an attempt to get out of a citation after he was stopped earlier this month while driving in a school zone.

Harris-Dawson claimed he was the victim of possible racial profiling when he was stopped on March 4 by a Los Angeles School police officer while on his way to a committee meeting in a government vehicle. 

He was pulled over for making a U-turn in a school zone. 

TEXAS JUDGE WHO PLAYED VICTIM CARD BOOTED FROM RODEO GROUNDS A SECOND TIME FOLLOWING VIP SEATING DISPUTE

Los Angeles City Council president Marqueece Harris-Dawson

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson speaks during a press conference at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles. Harris-Dawson said he was stopped for a traffic violation on March 4, calling it a "traumatic" experience. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The councilman was issued a $238 citation for a moving violation, the California Post initially reported. 

Citing news reports that Harris-Dawson called a Los Angeles Unified School District boss during the traffic stop, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) is asking City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto to look into whether he used his position to avoid accountability for the alleged moving violation near a high school during morning drop off time.

"If this is true, the public deserves to know which school board member Mr. Harris-Dawson called, what was said on this phone call and if the officers involved were contacted by the school board member," the LAPPL, which represents rank and file officers within the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), wrote in separate letters obtained by Fox News Digital to Feldstein Soto and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. 

"We urge your office to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine whether or not Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson violated the law and the public trust with his action," both letters said. 

LAPPL President Ricky Mendoza said it would be "unethical and potentially illegal" for a city leader to use their position of power to attempt to "avoid accountability for their reckless driving in a school zone."

DEM LAWMAKER DISPUTES POLICE BODYCAM AMID REPORTS HE SAID HE WAS ABOVE THE LAW: ‘ON TOP’ OR ‘ON TIME’

Los Angeles School Police officers

An intensified police presence from the Los Angeles School Police keeps watch over a lunchtime crowd at Jefferson High School in response to recent racially motivated fighting that took place on the campus. (Getty Images)

"We urge the DA and City Attorney to hold this very powerful elected official accountable if in fact he violated the law," he said. 

During a recent council meeting, Harris-Dawson, who is Black, described the experience as traumatic "as it was when I was 16."

"In Los Angeles, every single time data is collected on pretextual traffic stops, they are grossly racially biased," he said.

He said that he'd been stopped four times while driving a government-issued vehicle. 

"The first question was, roll down your windows. The second question was, how do you have this vehicle? The third question was, well, you work for the city. What job do you do for the city?" Harris-Dawson told his colleagues

"In fact, I’m the president of the council," he added. "I had to explain this on the corner of Main and 25th Street, while I was trying to get to the committee just two days ago."

Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson

Rachel Brashier, left, aide to Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, right, listen to public comment at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles in May 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital reached out to Harris-Dawson's office, as well as the offices of Feldstein Soto and the district attorney, but did not immediately receive a response Wednesday night. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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