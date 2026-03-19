Florida hospital sues to evict patient who refuses to leave for months

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A Florida hospital is suing a former patient who it says has refused to leave for five months after being medically cleared and formally discharged.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) filed the complaint earlier this month, saying the woman was formally discharged on Oct. 6, 2025, but "continues to occupy" an inpatient room.

"TMH staff made repeated efforts to assist the defendant in safely completing discharge," the complaint obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat says. "TMH offered assistance, including coordination with family members and offering non-emergency medical transportation to obtain necessary identification."

Hospital officials say the prolonged stay is straining limited resources and preventing other patients from receiving care.

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"TMH has limited inpatient beds," the complaint states. "The defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care."

Despite its efforts, the woman remained in the hospital as of March, according to the filing.

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TMH is now seeking a court order requiring her to leave and authorizing the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to assist in removing her if necessary.

A hearing is scheduled for March 30.

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It is unclear how often hospitals resort to legal action to remove patients who refuse to leave after discharge.

TMH told Fox News Digital in an email requesting comment on the matter that "TMH is not able to discuss active legal matters, including background details."