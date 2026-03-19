Florida deputies mock rowdy spring breakers with NCAA-style scoreboard as arrests surge

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Police departments throughout the Sunshine State are looking to restore order to their beaches as spring breakers bring a new level of chaos to their otherwise serene shores.

One sheriff’s office in the Florida Panhandle has turned to a tongue-in-cheek scoring system to publicly shame the worst offenders, posting a leaderboard of NCAA college conferences while adding points for each police bust.

"Hold on there, Pistol Pete. This looks mighty familiar. Oklahoma State University has joined the chat," the Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted to X , taking a jab at the school’s mascot.

"SEC - 0; Big 12 Conference - 0; WCSO - 4," the department added.

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The incident unfolded after police were dispatched to a nearby home that they said was previously the scene of a shutdown involving rowdy Louisiana State University students just last week.

"The message we're trying to send is simple," the department added. "If you're coming to Walton County expecting to negatively impact the quality of life for residents, you will be dealt with accordingly. That may or may not include an eviction, an arrest, or both. Property management companies are cracking down."

In another post just one day later, WCSO turned their attention to a group of unwelcome University of Alabama students who had descended on another vacation rental in the area.

"Allow us to address the elephant in the room," WCSO posted to X, once again taking a shot at the school’s mascot. "Yea, Alabama. Evicted before 7 pm. That's gotta be a new record."

According to the post, deputies were called to the Miramar Beach home by a property manager just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday regarding an unsanctioned house party where "no one inside was 21."

"They asked for a deputy to stand by while they evicted a group having a house party and probably playing Dixieland Delight too loud," WCSO said. "Heading back to Sweet Home Alabama before sunset must've been a Tide-al wave of emotions."

The posts follow a long string of similar advisories from the department as deputies look to curb the mayhem brought upon the area by spring breakers.

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"HOOK 'EM.... up. Texas is on the board, folks," WCSO posted Monday to announce the arrests of four college students from the Lone Star State.

One 18-year-old and three 19-year-olds were taken into custody just after midnight after deputies responded to a noise complaint regarding a vacation rental home in Miramar Beach.

"When deputies got to the house and announced themselves, people began flooding out of the residence like someone had unlatched Bevo's gate after taking a selfie," the department added.

All four students were slapped with "open house party" charges, with one 19-year-old also charged with possession of a fake ID, according to authorities.

"Mess with the bull, get the horns," WCSO said.

In yet another X post , the department announced the arrest of a 19-year-old University of Mississippi student for alleged open house party and minor possession of alcohol on March 15.

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Authorities were once again called to a Miramar Beach vacation rental regarding reports of a noise complaint, according to the post. When they arrived, deputies said, they discovered the home had been trashed with beer cans and liquor bottles, with the individual responsible for the rental nowhere to be found.

"Whether it’s loud parties, property damage, or dangerous behavior, evictions will leave you heading back to the Sip without your deposit and no refund," the post said. "So here’s your friendly reminder: There’s no Hotty Toddy in a jail lobby."

Roughly 400 miles away on the other side of the state, Volusia County authorities have been grappling with spring break "takeovers" wreaking havoc on Daytona Beach as videos show hordes of college-aged partiers on the sandy shores.

"We were outgunned there," Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. "We confiscated seven firearms so far down there."

Chitwood went on to emphasize the true danger of the situation, adding, "There probably could have been another 100 guns down there."

In light of WCSO’s media campaign cracking down on spring breakers, the department is responding to critics suggesting the college students are only having fun.

"lEt tHeM bE kIdS yOu pArTy pOoPeRs," WCSO said in the post directed at a group of OSU students, adorned with an eye-roll emoji.

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"That can be done respectfully and with your neighbors in mind," the post continued. "Not by getting multiple calls in the middle of the night for being rowdy, Cowboy. No Pokes to the ‘ol Pokey this time. But, they ain’t stayin’ here."

WCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.