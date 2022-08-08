Laura Ingraham: The real target of this investigation is anyone who dares to call out the corruption of DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how the real target of the FBI raid on former President Trump's home is anyone who stands up to the D.C. establishment on "The Ingraham Angle."



LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, the search warrant served on Mar-a-Lago this morning had Donald Trump's name on it. But the real target of this investigation isn't Trump. The real target of this investigation is you or anyone who dares to call out and take on the rank corruption of the D.C. establishment. This is the deep state's revenge.

They're trying to show all of us that we'll be destroyed if we fight them. If we question the repeated failures of the Pentagon leadership. If we make serious – I'm talking about serious moves to disrupt the status quo here in Washington. You know, the status quo that protects the powerful as long as they play the game. Now for decades. They got away with selling us out by letting in 20 million illegals flooding across our border. They sold us out by sending our manufacturing jobs to China.

They sold us out by wasting trillions on stupid wars in the Middle East. And now they're selling us out by wasted billions, billions more in Ukraine. A year after 13 of our service members were murdered in Afghanistan due to our own general's incompetence. And think about this tonight. Still, no one has been fired. You think Trump would have ever put up with any put up with any of this? And if he got back into power, they know he would hold all the right people accountable for what they've done.

