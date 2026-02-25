Trump celebrates 'turnaround for the ages' in State of the Union address and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump celebrates 'turnaround for the ages' in State of the Union

2. Trump shatters record with historic SOTU speech

3. 5 unforgettable moments from Trump’s address

MAJOR HEADLINES

LEGAL SHOWDOWN — Hegseth refuses to back down, appeals ruling in Sen. Kelly's military speech fight. Continue reading …

FORENSIC SETBACK — Law enforcement sources reveal results of DNA from inside Nancy Guthrie's home. Continue reading …

DECADES OF DOUBT — Mom of 3 details what made her ditch family and remain 'missing' for decades. Continue reading …

POLITICAL PIVOT — Spanberger loses place on teleprompter during rambling anti-Trump response. Continue reading …

URBAN MAYHEM — Masked agitators shatter cop car windows during chaotic street takeover. Continue reading …

POLITICS

IN THE HOT SEAT — Trump takes jab at Pelosi by name over history of controversial stock trading. Continue reading …

'WE LOVE YOU ALL' — Trump awards Purple Hearts to National Guard members ambushed in Washington, DC. Continue reading …

TRADE TIRADE — Trump calls Supreme Court tariff ruling ‘very unfortunate,’ vows to keep duties in place. Continue reading …

GLOVES OFF — Trump takes direct swipe at Democrats over taxes: 'To hurt the people'. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CROSSING LINES — School counselor's ‘You cannot love God and ICE’ sign stirs controversy. Continue reading …

'SO-CALLED ANGEL MOMS' — CNN analyst appears to trivialize ceremony for Americans killed by illegals. Continue reading …

DEMOCRATIC DREAMS — Kamala Harris teases she 'might' run for president again in 2028 election. Continue reading …

TALK-SHOW MAYHEM — Joy Behar declares President Trump not a legitimate president on 'The View'. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – One big winner, one giant loser and one big problem after Trump's State of the Union. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – America expected one thing from Trump’s State of the Union. It got another. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CRAFTY CUPS — Mormon-born soda craze is replacing coffee and cocktails across America. Continue reading …

UNSETTLING DISCOVERY — Possible bullet holes mysteriously appear on American Airlines plane after flight. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on dessert devotion and beachfront buzz. Take the quiz here …

TREASURE HUNTERS — Winter storms reveal possible 17th-century shipwreck. Continue reading …

MUSCLE MOVES — Young bodybuilder shares why he eats viral 'boy kibble' meal. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. TED CRUZ — Dems are rooting against America. See video …

SEN. KATIE BRITT — Trump proves he is a man of the people every day. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of the travel turmoil caused by a massive East Coast blizzard and escalating violence in Mexico. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













