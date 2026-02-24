CNN analyst refers to event honoring Americans slain by illegal migrants as 'so-called Angel Moms'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN political analyst and Associated Press White House reporter Seung Min Kim appeared to trivialize President Donald Trump’s event offering tribute to the families of Americans killed by illegal immigrants on Monday.

Trump’s Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony became a point of controversy after the White House called out CNN for failing to provide live coverage of it. During the ceremony in the East Room of the White House, President Donald Trump honored families who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

"Throughout this hall, I am joined by heartbroken Americans who have lost parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and treasured loved ones to the scourge of illegal immigration, let in by the past administration," Trump said.

CNN host Audie Cornish spoke to a panel of experts earlier that morning about Trump’s upcoming "State of the Union" speech, asking them for their thoughts on Trump’s struggling poll numbers and how he will likely address the country in his speech.

"I think what we're actually getting a little preview of kind of the theme of his address later today at The White House, when he hosts the so-called ‘Angel Moms,’" Kim said. "So really focusing on immigration as he kicks off his big State of the Union week."

"But as we see in the poll, the number one concern for voters continues to be affordability," Kim continued, referring to a CNN poll.

ICE ARRESTS CONVICTED PEDOPHILES, VIOLENT ASSAILANTS AS TRUMP MEETS WITH ANGEL FAMILIES

While she said that immigration is indeed a "base issue," the wider public is looking at the economy.

