Ohio school counselor's ‘You can't love God and ICE’ sign stirs controversy

An academic counselor at an Ohio school was photographed holding a sign that read, "You cannot love God and ICE," in an image shared on social media.

In a Feb. 16 post on X, Jack Windsor, editor-in-chief of TheOhioPressNetwork.com, shared a photo identifying the woman as Selena McKnight, an academic counselor at Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, about 30 minutes from Columbus.

McKnight appears in the photo holding a sign that says, "You can't love God and ICE."

While the full sign is not completely visible in the image, it also appears to reference Exodus 22:21, which states, "Do not mistreat or oppress a foreigner, for you were foreigners in Egypt."

She is pictured alongside what appears to be other students.

Windsor reported in his post that the walkout divided students and made some uncomfortable.

Olentangy Schools told Fox News Digital that on Feb. 12, there was "a student-led, voluntary walkout," at Olentangy High School.

One student in the photo held a sign that said, "Fight ignorance, not immigrants."

Ohio Republican state Rep. Beth Lear reacted to the counselor's sign, saying it indicated a lack of knowledge of the Bible in schools, while popular right-wing X account Libs of TikTok fumed she was "getting paid with YOUR tax dollars to indoctrinate students to protest against ICE."

Another sign in the picture read, "Stop the violence," while another sign said, "Hard 2B persistent when you tryin to fight for your existence."

Protests over ICE have escalated after the death of Renee Nicole Good , who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it. Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Jan. 24.

In January, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Olentangy Schools told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "On February 12, 2026, a student-led, voluntary walkout of students occurred at Olentangy High School. The walkout was not organized, sponsored, or sanctioned by the school or district. School staff did not participate in the walkout."

Olentangy Schools added that they strive "to comply with all laws, court opinions, and Board policies that require our district and staff to maintain neutrality about political issues. Our employees are prohibited from engaging in political activity at school or during work-related activities. Violations are addressed according to Board policy."

Fox News Digital reached out to McKnight for comment.

