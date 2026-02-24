Trump rips Supreme Court tariff ruling in SOTU, vows new legal fight after 6-3 blow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted a Supreme Court ruling against his tariff policy as "very unfortunate," insisting the trade measures fueled a historic economic surge.

"Just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court came down," Trump said during his State of the Union address.

The president argued the tariffs generated massive revenue and strengthened the country’s economic and national security position. "Countries that were ripping us off for decades are now paying us hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.

"I use these tariffs to take in hundreds of billions of dollars to make great deals for our country, both economically and on a national security basis."

Trump’s remarks come after the Supreme Court dealt a blow to his trade agenda, siding against him in a case challenging the legality of tariffs that have reshaped global markets and U.S. supply chains.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the law cited to justify the import duties "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs." Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Despite the setback, Trump moved quickly to preserve the policy. Shortly after the ruling, he announced a 10% global tariff and vowed to pursue alternative legal avenues to keep the duties in place. The next day, he raised the tariff to 15% .

Tariffs are essentially taxes on imports, typically paid upfront by U.S. importers who then push the added expense down the supply chain to retailers and consumers. That can translate into higher prices for goods ranging from electronics to raw materials.

The administration has argued that aggressive tariffs are necessary to confront what it describes as years of unfair global trade practices, underscoring how central trade policy remains to Trump’s broader economic strategy.

Trump has also argued that tariff revenue can fund domestic priorities, including lowering the nation’s $38 trillion debt and potentially delivering a $2,000 dividend check to Americans.

Tariffs have been central to Trump’s economic agenda since his return to office, driving a sharp increase in federal revenue.

The government collected $30.4 billion in duties in January — a 275% increase from a year earlier — and $124 billion so far this fiscal year, roughly triple last year’s pace.

For Trump, the ruling is not the end of his tariff push but the beginning of a new legal battle to keep the duties in place.