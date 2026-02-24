Kamala Harris teases she 'might' run for president again in 2028

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested she "might" run for president again in 2028 in a new clip circulating on social media.

In a recently released interview with Sharon McMahon on Monday, Harris was asked if she will ever run again after losing the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

"I haven’t decided," Harris answered.

"You’re still thinking about it?" McMahon asked.

"I might," Harris remarked.

McMahon added that the impression she got from Harris' recent memoir "107 Days," which focused on her failed 2024 presidential campaign, was that she "wants" to run again. Harris insisted that it was not her intention to hint at another campaign.

"No, the book is about a specific period in time. There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people, you know, the reality of the experience, and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves in it, in a way that, you know, that Girl Scout troop, when it comes time for them to read it, might see themselves in and know what they can do and that they could do it," Harris said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Harris has not yet confirmed whether she intends to run again in 2028, though she has hinted at it while promoting her book sharing her experience about the 2024 presidential campaign.

In October, Harris remarked "maybe, maybe not," when asked by journalist Kara Swisher about whether she would consider another presidential run.

In the same month, she told the BBC that she could "possibly" see herself running for president again, though she hadn't made a decision.

"I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones."