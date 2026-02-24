Wild video shows masked ruffians attacking police cruiser with officer inside during illegal street takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wild video shows masked ruffians blatantly attacking a police cruiser while an officer was inside during a chaotic street takeover in Maryland.

Video and witness accounts show drivers swarming the intersection of East West Highway and Connecticut Avenue shortly after midnight on Feb. 22 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, blocking traffic in all directions and performing high-speed "donuts" as onlookers stood in the roadway.

Montgomery County police said it started around 12:39 a.m. when a large caravan of vehicles tied to takeover activity was spotted heading toward the Silver Spring central business district. Officers moved to monitor the group and closed several intersections to limit access and protect the public.

Despite those efforts, dozens of vehicles descended into the busy intersection, shutting it down.

Dash camera video from the scene showed individuals appearing to deliberately block police vehicles by standing in the roadway and drivers continuing to perform "donuts" in the road.

During the confrontation, two marked Montgomery County police cruisers were vandalized. Photos from the department showed the windows of the patrol vehicles shattered.

In one case, an officer was seated inside his vehicle when the rear window was shattered and the windshield smashed. No officers were injured.

Maryland State Police responded to assist in dispersing the crowd and restoring traffic flow.

Before the caravan reached Montgomery County, three handguns were recovered during traffic stops conducted by Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police in connection with the gathering.

Police said that street takeovers pose serious risks to participants, spectators and unsuspecting drivers.

The Montgomery County Department of Police 2nd District Investigative Section is leading the investigation and is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at www.crimesolversmcmd.org by clicking "Submit a Tip" or by calling 1-866-411-8477. Tips may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could qualify for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.