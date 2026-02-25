Spanberger slams Trump on ‘affordability’ in SOTU response— as Virginia Democrats push new taxes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger slammed President Donald Trump over his mass deportation operations in her official Democratic response to the State of the Union and repeated claims her party favors "affordability" even as the Old Dominion sees scores of new taxes.

Spanberger, elected in November to succeed conservative Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has sought to claim the mantle of "affordability," even as she and Richmond Democrats move to enact or raise new taxes in multiple forms.

Speaking from the original historic House of Burgesses at the head of Colonial Williamsburg’s Duke of Gloucester Street, Spanberger noted how in 1705, the colony first gathered with the "extraordinary task of governing themselves."

"The United States was founded on the idea that ordinary people could reject the unacceptable excesses of poor leadership, band together to demand better of their government, and create a nation that would be an example for the world," she said, contrasting that vision with what Trump has brought.

"Tonight, as we watched our nation’s lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress, we did not hear the truth from our president," she said, going on to rhetorically ask three questions:

"Is the President working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the President working to keep Americans safe — both at home and abroad? Is the President working for you?"

Spanberger recounted her 2025 election season, traveling around Virginia and addressing, "housing, health care, energy and childcare."

She blamed Trump’s tariff policies for increasing costs, and claimed it has been Republicans trying to "make your life more expensive."

Republicans have criticized Spanberger for supporting the legislative Democratic majority’s slew of taxes, from new sales taxes to a levy on fantasy football operators.

Instead, Spanberger said it was Virginia’s blue legislature that is working to lower costs:

"But here in Virginia, I am working with our state legislature to lower costs and make the Commonwealth more affordable."

"And it’s not just me. Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability — in our nation’s capital and in state capitals and communities across America."

At one point in her speech, Spanberger appeared to briefly lose her place on the teleprompter:

"But as the President spoke of his perceived successes tonight, he continues to cede economic power and technological strength to Russia ... bow down to ... China ...to bow down to a Russian dictator, and make plans for war with Iran," she said, as her prepared remarks cited China as the technological rival.

Just as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wielded George Washington’s gavel for the first time in State of the Union history, Spanberger also gave a nod to the famous Stafford, Va., native.

"In his Farewell Address, George Washington warned us about the possibility of ‘cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men’ rising to power," she said. "But he also encouraged us — all Americans — to unite in ‘a common cause’ to move this nation forward."

"That is our charge once more. And that is what we are seeing across the country. It is deeply American and patriotic to do so, and it is how we ensure that the State of our Union remains strong, not just this year but for the next 250 years as well."

"Because ‘We the people’ have the power to make change, the power to stand up for what is right, and the power to demand more of our nation," Spanberger said to close her remarks.