Trump hails 'turnaround for the ages' in record-long SOTU packed with wins and warnings

America has made a "turnaround for the ages," President Donald Trump celebrated from the U.S. Congress Tuesday evening as he delivered his first State of the Union address for his second term.

"After just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before," Trump declared from the dais Tuesday evening.

Trump delivered a lengthy address that broke records as the longest in recent history, as the president celebrated snuffing out diversity, equity and inclusion policies, securing the border, unleashing U.S. energy, and most notably, bolstering the economy and aiding everyday Americans.

Trump's speech focused on how his administration turned a new page on a stagnant economy under the Biden administration that saw inflation skyrocket to 40-year highs, pointing to savings in the one "big, beautiful bill" for working families, such as no tax on tips or overtime.

Trump pointed to one invited guest of the speech, a homeschooling mom and waitress whose family has benefited from Trump's tax plans.

"I met Megan Hemhauser, a devoted mom who homeschools her children," Trump said during his speech. "Waiting tables at night as her husband works overtime operating very heavy equipment. Megan is here this evening, and she's happy to tell you that she is so, so much richer because, with no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and our expanded child tax credit done again by Republicans, Megan and her husband will take home more than $5,000 extra just for the year, cutting her tax bill in more than half."

The economy and savings took center stage in the speech, with Trump celebrating that his administration was ushering in lower prices for Americans following the Biden administration.

"The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country," he said. "But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. And in the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%. Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor. It was, quite honestly, a disaster, is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places $1.99 a gallon. And when I visited the great state of Iowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon for gasoline."

Tariffs have played a key role in Trump's economic plan for the nation, with the Supreme Court delivering a blow to his tariff policies Friday when it invalidated his use of an emergency law to impose sweeping tariffs on most U.S. trading partners. Four of the nine justices were present for the speech, including John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett, who ruled against Trump in the decision.

Trump called the ruling "unfortunate" amid his speech, before looking toward the future and navigating separate legal avenues to usher in the tariffs.

The speech included a few outbursts from Democrats, most notably when Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green was once again removed from the chamber, as he was in Trump's 2025 primetime speech. Green was spotted holding a sign reading, "Black people aren't apes!"

Trump invited a swath of various guests to the speech, including everyday Americans, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, the U.S. men's hockey team fresh off their gold medal win, military members who acted heroically in the time of crisis and families who have suffered tragedy at the hands of illegal immigrants.

Trump took shots at Democrats throughout the address, including for the lawmakers refusing to stand to affirm they believe the "first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

"Isn't that a shame?" Trump said as Democrats remained seated. "You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up."

The president's speech spotlighted the illegal immigration crisis under the Biden administration, including inviting guests who have suffered tragedy at the hands of illegal immigrants.

One guest, Dalilah Coleman, was just five years old when she was left with serious injuries after a multi-car pileup in California in 2024. The crash involved an illegal immigrant who was operating a truck.

"The driver was an illegal alien, let in by Joe Biden and given a commercial driver's license by open borders, politicians and California doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk," Trump said. "She wouldn't even be able to eat again. But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk. And she's here this evening with her dad, Marcus, a fantastic man."

The speech included a handful of breaking news moments, most notably with the president awarding a handful of high-profile recognitions for heroism. Trump honored 100-year-old aviator and veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, Royce Williams, with the Congressional Medal of Honor.

"In 1952, Royce was in the dogfight of a lifetime legendary dogfight flying through blizzard conditions, his squadron was ambushed by seven Soviet fighter planes," Trump recounted. "It was his first aerial combat of the war, and despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, Royce led the takedown of four enemy jets and almost destroyed the others, vanquishing his adversaries while taking 263 bullets to his own plane and being seriously hurt. His story was secret for over 50 years. He didn't even want to tell his wife, but the legend grew and grew."

Trump also honored Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover with the Medal of Honor Tuesday. Slover operated an Army Chinook helicopter during the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in January and was injured by hostile fire during the mission.

Trump announced U.S. men's Olympic hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after the U.S. team's win over Canada at the Olympics.

He honored U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was brutally attacked on the streets of Washington, D.C., ahead of Thanksgiving 2025, with the Purple Heart.

He also honored Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan, who saved 165 people during the wicked Texas floods in July 2025, with the Legion of Merit for extraordinary heroism.

Trump's speech comes as the GOP prepares to defend its majority in the House and Senate as the November midterms loom, and also as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250 years of independence.

"The 250th anniversary of our glorious American independence. This July 4th, we will mark two and a half centuries of liberty and triumph, progress and freedom in the most incredible and exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the earth. And you've seen nothing yet. We're going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America," Trump said.

Trump wrapped up the speech looking forward to the future, while giving a nod to the nation's founding 250 years ago.

"The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended," Trumps said. "It still continues because the flame of liberty and independence still burns in the heart of every American patriot, and our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder, and more glorious than ever before. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America."