Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

State of the Union

Trump takes jab at Pelosi by name over history of controversial stock trading

Pelosi and her husband have long been criticized by Republicans over their stock trading

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
close
Trump makes jab at Pelosi over alleged insider trading: I cant believe it Video

Trump makes jab at Pelosi over alleged insider trading: I cant believe it

President Trump took a jab at former Speaker of the House and California Democrat Nancy Pelosi over alleged insider trading, quipping that he doubts she stood up to applaud

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called out insider trading on Capitol Hill during his address, urging Congress to "pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay" while also taking a shot at Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. 

"Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information," Trump said, prompting members of both parties to stand.

Trump responded, "They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up — if she’s here? Doubt it."

The Pelosi family's financial disclosures have frequently been cited by critics calling for stricter limits on congressional stock trading.

Trump and Pelosi at State of the Union

President Trump took a shot at Speaker Emerita Pelosi on stock trading during his SOTU. (Getty Images)

The Stop Insider Trading Act, introduced by Rep. Bryan Steil, would ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from purchasing publicly traded stocks and require advance public notice before any sale, aiming to go beyond the 2012 STOCK Act’s reporting requirements.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.

The moment captured attention on social media, including from Fox News contributor Guy Benson, who posted on X, "lol the Pelosi ad lib."

DEM REP IDENTIFIES HIMSELF AS ONE OF THIS YEAR'S STATE OF THE UNION DESIGNATED SURVIVORS

Trump touts 'no tax on tips' and 'Trump Accounts' Video

"LMAO at Trump’s callout of Pelosi on insider trading," columnist Josh Hammer posted on X. 

"LOL Trump is the funniest President of all time, zero debate," Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck posted on X

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference in response of the sentencing ruling in the Hong Kong 47 case Nov. 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump also announced a new retirement savings proposal for workers without access to employer matching, promising the federal government would match contributions up to $1,000 a year so more Americans can benefit from market gains.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report

Related Article

WATCH: Top 5 most memorable moments in American State of the Union history
WATCH: Top 5 most memorable moments in American State of the Union history

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue