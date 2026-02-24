Trump takes jab at Pelosi by name over history of controversial stock trading

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called out insider trading on Capitol Hill during his address, urging Congress to "pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay" while also taking a shot at Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

"Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information," Trump said, prompting members of both parties to stand.

Trump responded, "They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up — if she’s here? Doubt it."

The Pelosi family's financial disclosures have frequently been cited by critics calling for stricter limits on congressional stock trading.

The Stop Insider Trading Act, introduced by Rep. Bryan Steil, would ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from purchasing publicly traded stocks and require advance public notice before any sale, aiming to go beyond the 2012 STOCK Act’s reporting requirements.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.

The moment captured attention on social media, including from Fox News contributor Guy Benson, who posted on X, "lol the Pelosi ad lib."

DEM REP IDENTIFIES HIMSELF AS ONE OF THIS YEAR'S STATE OF THE UNION DESIGNATED SURVIVORS

"LMAO at Trump’s callout of Pelosi on insider trading," columnist Josh Hammer posted on X.

"LOL Trump is the funniest President of all time, zero debate," Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also announced a new retirement savings proposal for workers without access to employer matching, promising the federal government would match contributions up to $1,000 a year so more Americans can benefit from market gains.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report