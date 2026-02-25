5 unforgettable moments from Trump’s record-breaking State of the Union address

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's lengthy State of the Union address Tuesday evening included a handful of attention-grabbing moments that stole the show as the president touted a national "turnaround" in a speech heavily focused on the economy.

Trump's speech beat records, becoming the longest SOTU speech in modern history at about an hour and 48 minutes. It highlighted his administration's efforts to cut taxes, ease housing costs and lock down the border as he touted turning a new page for the nation.

Fox News Digital compiled the top five moments of the speech, stretching from Democrat outbursts to moments of heightened emotion as Trump spotlighted American heroism.

1. Al Green ejected again

Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green was once again ejected from the joint address after holding a sign declaring, "Black people aren't apes!"

Green held the sign as Trump made his way to the dais Tuesday evening, and remained standing with the sign even after Trump began the speech.

Green was spotted in a heated back and forth with two House Republicans, Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Pat Fallon, R-Texas, before he was escorted out of the speech shortly after it began.

The longtime Texas left-wing lawmaker was removed by security during Trump's 2025 joint address to Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president by shouting and shaking his cane. The outburst led to the House censuring Green, including 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the March 2025 vote.

2. ‘USA’ chants break out as men's hockey team honored

Trump invited the U.S. men's hockey team to the speech, just days after their gold medal win over Canada at the Winter Olympics. The body broke out into chants of "USA" as lawmakers of both parties stood to honor the Olympians.

The team filled the aisles of the chamber as Trump welcomed them as examples of American triumph during his speech.

Hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, in particular, received a hero's welcome when Trump announced he would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Hellebuyck made 41 saves during the U.S.' game against Canada Sunday, which helped keep the score tied at 1–1, forcing it into overtime.

"I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which we will be given and which has been given to many athletes over the years," Trump said. "But when I say many, not too many, like 12. It's called the highest civilian honor in our country. The Presidential Medal of Freedom."

3. Trump reprimands Dems: ‘You should be ashamed’

Trump's speech included dinging Democrats for voting against tax cuts under the "big, beautiful bill," for unleashing sky-high inflation woes under the Biden administration and for allegedly worsening the housing crisis.

At one point, Trump took direct aim at Democrats' lax immigration policies, calling on lawmakers to stand and reaffirm their belief that the "first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans a chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe," Trump said. "So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration and reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Republicans were seen standing and applauding, while Democrats remained seated, leading to Trump admonishing left-wing lawmakers.

"Isn't that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up," Trump said. "That is why I'm also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who blocked the removal of criminal aliens."

"In many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country," he said. "They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself."

The speech already had sparked Minnesota Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar to shout at Trump, including claiming he's "killed Americans."

Trump spoke out against the widespread fraud scandal linked to Minnesota's Somali community, as well as how Democrats "cut off all funding for the Department of Homeland Security," leading to Omar to shout at Trump.

"They have instituted another Democrat shutdown, the first one costing us two points on GDP, two points we lost on GDP, which probably made them quite happy, actually," Trump said. "Now they have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers."

Omar shouted, "You have killed Americans." And was heard saying, "you are a murderer."

4. Trump honors military heroism

Trump honored several members of the military stretching back to World War II Tuesday, delivering a series of emotional moments throughout the evening.

In addition to announcing Hellebuyck's upcoming Presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump awarded military honors to two military pilots, a Coast Guard petty officer and two National Guard members Tuesday evening.

Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to 100-year-old naval aviator Royce Williams, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

"In 1952, Royce was in the dogfight of a lifetime legendary dogfight flying through blizzard conditions, his squadron was ambushed by seven Soviet fighter planes," Trump recounted. "It was his first aerial combat of the war, and despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, Royce led the takedown of four enemy jets and almost destroyed the others, vanquishing his adversaries while taking 263 bullets to his own plane and being seriously hurt. His story was secret for over 50 years. He didn't even want to tell his wife, but the legend grew and grew."

He also presented the Medal of Honor to Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who piloted an Army Chinook helicopter during the January mission that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and was wounded by hostile fire.

Trump also recognized U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe with the Purple Heart after Wolfe was attacked on the streets of Washington, D.C., ahead of Thanksgiving 2025. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was fatally injured in the same attack, and posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan received the Legion of Merit for extraordinary heroism after rescuing 165 people during the deadly Texas floods in July 2025. Trump reunited Ruskan with an 11-year-old girl he rescued in July 2025, Milly Cate McClymond.

"It was Scott's first ever rescue mission," the president said, describing him as young, but very brave. "He lifted not just Milly Cate, but 164 others to safety. People watched Scott from a distance and they couldn't believe what they were seeing."

"The winds were blowing, the rain was pouring, everything was going. And that rapid water, nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump continued. "Tonight, Scott and Milly Cate are here together, reunited for the very first time."

5. Young girl who nearly died in illegal immigrant-involved truck crash honored

Trump invited a wide-ranging swath of guests to his speech, from everyday moms to war veterans, as well as seven-year-old Dalilah Coleman.

Coleman nearly lost her life in 2024 in a multi-car pileup in California that involved a tractor trailer driven by an illegal immigrant.

"Dalilah Coleman was only five years old in June 2024, when an 18-wheel tractor trailer plowed into her stopped car, traveling at 60 miles an hour or more," Trump said. "The driver was an illegal alien, let in by Joe Biden and given a commercial driver's license by open borders, politicians and California."

The Trump administration has cracked down on noncitizen truck drivers, tightening eligibility requirements for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) in September 2025 and Trump signing an executive order in April requiring truck drivers pass English literacy tests.

The crackdowns are aimed at increasing road safety.

Trump detailed the medical triumphs the young girl has made since the horrific crash, calling her a "great inspiration" as well as giving a shout out to her dad, Marcus Coleman, as "a fantastic man."

"Doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk, have a good life. She wouldn't even be able to eat again. But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk. And she's here this evening with her dad, Marcus," Trump said, as GOP lawmakers applauded the young girl.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.