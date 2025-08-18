Trump calls White House talks 'very good' toward Russia-Ukraine peace and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump calls White House talks 'very good' toward Russia-Ukraine peace

2. Major blue state governor signs bill opening financial aid to illegals

3. Deadly crime wave in Democrat-led city terrorizes residents

Hurricane Erin moves closer to US, unleashing life-threatening impacts today.

DC police draw scrutiny in congressional intern killing case.

Bryan Kohberger's phone shows disturbing activity after campus killings.

Pilot admits to 'a few beers' before flight as stunning arrest video emerges.

America's wealthiest neighborhood is revealed – and it's not in California.

President Trump urges Texas to pass redistricting map 'ASAP.'

James Comer tells reporters what Bill Barr said about Trump-Epstein connection.

Zohran Mamdani supporters unfazed by Trump's 'communist' label, defend the candidate's affordability fight.

Biden administration failed to fully vet sponsors for thousands of migrant children.

Writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney deletes social media after anti-White posts resurface.

MSNBC will lose much more than its name in its corporate separation from NBC.

Trump claims MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace may soon be fired after on-air tirade.

Actress breaks with woke culture over Bond role going to a woman: 'It just doesn't work.'

Trump declares war on woke—and this beloved museum is in his crosshairs.

Trump is right to bring law and order back to DC.

America's looming bill that every taxpayer will have to pay.

Fungal illness set to break records as officials warn 'it's here to stay.'

Test yourself on vintage vehicles and carnival crowds.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson sparks outrage after re-posting conservative influencer's Christian message.

Celebrity chef makes masterpieces with unusual ingredients.

It was a historic display of modern unity between the US and Europe.

There's a prospect of peace in Ukraine because Donald Trump is a strong commander in chief.

