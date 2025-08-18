Trump predicts 'loser' MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace will be fired soon after her on-air rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump claimed Sunday on Truth Social that MSNBC’s ‘Deadline: White House’ host Nicolle Wallace would soon be fired.

Trump responded to a meme depicting Wallace as a clown, writing that she is "afraid of losing her job" and linking to an article calling her the "Typhoid Mary of Disinformation."

"She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fox News Digital reached out to MSNBC for comment.

Trump’s post likely came in response to Wallace calling out the president in an angry tirade after his high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"I mean, it’s watching them scrape and struggle to get an American president who supported them [Ukraine], to give them all the weapons they needed to go toe-to-toe with Russia," she said. "And to see all that potentially erased by an American president who just doesn’t give a s--- about democracy. He doesn’t care about our allies. He doesn’t care about a democratic ally's sovereignty."

Wallace also made several suggestive comments about Trump’s body language during a photo-op with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

"There’s a lot of touching," Wallace said. "I don’t know that we always see him touching Melania as much as he touched Putin today. The handshake and then the hand on top of the hand. I mean, everything that over nine years we’ve learned about Trump, this is as fawning as he can be with any public figure he’s ever photographed with."

On Monday, a day after Trump posted "MSNBC is DEAD," The Wall Street Journal reported that the left-leaning network's new name will be "My Source News Opinion World," or MS NOW. The network will be part of Comcast's spinoff from NBC Universal.

